Brighton vs West Ham United Live Premier League: How to Watch Brighton vs West Ham United Coverage on TV And Online

Brighton will take on West Ham United in a Premier League match on Saturday, August 26. The match between Brighton and West Ham is scheduled to be played at the Falmer Stadium in Brighton. Brighton are yet to face a defeat in the new Premier League season and they have surprised everyone with two back-to-back wins. West Ham are also undefeated but they are behind by two points. West Ham will be coming off a dominant victory over Chelsea defeating them by three goals to one. But the London-based outfit will be without defender Nayef Aguerd during the match against Brighton. The Moroccan centre-back was given marching orders during the match against Chelsea. The Hammers kicked off their Premier League campaign with a 1-1 draw with Bournemouth.

Meanwhile, Brighton have performed brilliantly so far. They dominated thoroughly against the Wolves, defeating them 4-1. The Seagulls will be confident entering the game against West Ham and will be looking to extend their winning streak to three matches. In their Premier League season opener, Brighton had earned a convincing 4-1 win over newly promoted Luton Town FC.

When will the Brighton vs West Ham United Premier League match be played?

The Brighton vs West Ham United, Premier League match will be played on Saturday, August 26.

Where will the Brighton vs West Ham United Premier League match be played?

The Brighton vs West Ham United Premier League match will be played at the Falmer Stadium in Brighton.

What time will the Brighton vs West Ham United Premier League match be played?

The Brighton vs West Ham United Premier League match will start at 10:00 pm IST.

How to live stream Brighton vs West Ham United, Premier League match?

The Brighton vs West Ham United Premier League match will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website in India.

How to watch Brighton vs West Ham United, Premier League match on TV?

The Brighton vs West Ham United, Premier League match will be televised live on Star Sports network in India.

What are the probable XIs of Brighton vs West Ham United Premier League match?

Brighton Predicted XI – Jason Steele, Lewis Dunk, Pervis Estupinan, Adam Webster, James Milner, Billy Gilmour, Pascal Grob, Kaoro Mitoma, Solly March, Julio Encisco, Danny Welbeck.

West Ham United Predicted XI – Alphonse Areola, Thilo Kehrer, Kurt Zouma, Vladimir Coufa, Emerson Palmieri, Lucas Paqueta, Tomas Soucek, James Ward-Prowse, Jarrod Bowen, Said Benrahama, Michail Antonio