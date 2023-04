Bundesliga: Bayern Munich Avenge Cup Loss With 1-0 Win Over Freiburg, Borussia Dortmund Beat Union Berlin

Bayern Munich partly avenged its elimination from the German Cup by Freiburg midweek by winning their Bundesliga match 1-0 to keep the lead on Saturday.

Bayern stayed two points clear of Borussia Dortmund ahead of a Champions League quarterfinal with Manchester City on Tuesday, but it was hardly a comfortable win.

Just as in the cup quarterfinal loss to Freiburg on Tuesday — and in stark contrast to last week’s demolition of Dortmund in the “Klassiker” — Bayern struggled to finish off a determined and defensively well-organized Freiburg.

Matthijs de Ligt’s speculative and powerful shot from distance, which was deflected into the top left corner, made the difference but Freiburg had chances to draw. Ritsu Doan hit the post for Freiburg just before the break and only another strong game from goalkeeper Yann Sommer, in place of the injured Manuel Neuer, kept Bayern’s lead intact.

Bayern wanted a penalty when Freiburg’s Lucas Höler stopped the ball with his arm after having fallen, but the referee seemed to decide it was a natural movement to steady himself after a video review.

Höler and Bayern midfielder Joshua Kimmich were both booked in a scuffle after the final whistle after Bayern’s celebrations seemed to irritate the Freiburg players.

Borussia Dortmund down Union Berlin

Dortmund was on track for a third straight game without a win, and a four-point gap which could have meant the end of the title race, until substitute Youssoufa Moukoko took full advantage of a glaring error from Union to score in a 2-1 win.

Donyell Malen’s 28th-minute opening goal was canceled by Kevin Behrens as Union sought valuable points in its quest to qualify for the Champions League for the first time.

That work was undone when Union’s Paul Seguin stretched to control a loose ball and accidentally played the perfect pass for the 18-year-old Moukoko to round the goalkeeper and score.

Elimination from the cup by Leipzig on Wednesday and a Champions League exit to Chelsea last month mean Dortmund’s only remaining aim this season is to stop Bayern’s run of 10 consecutive German titles.

Leipzig beat Hertha Berlin

Leipzig overtook Freiburg for fourth place, the last Champions League qualifying spot, with a 1-0 win over relegation-threatened Hertha Berlin.

Leipzig took the lead when Amadou Haidara bundled the ball over the line at a corner after it came off the head and shoulder of his teammate Mohamed Simakan. There was a long delay for video review before the goal was eventually given. Goalkeeper Janis Blaswich made a crucial save in the final minutes to preserve Leipzig’s lead.

Hertha fans jeered at the final whistle. Their team is 16th in the 18-team league but could end up last, depending on results on Sunday.

Bayer Leverkusen and coach Xabi Alonso continued their hot form with a seventh consecutive win in all competitions, beating Eintracht Frankfurt 3-1. With forwards Patrik Schick and Adam Hlozek injured, the wingers stepped up for Leverkusen as Amine Adli and Moussa Diaby both scored, before a third goal from Sardar Azmoun deep into stoppage time.

Leverkusen next heads into a Europa League quarterfinal against Belgian club Union Saint-Gilloise on Thursday.

Cologne ended a six-game winless run by beating Augsburg 3-1.

Mainz drew with Werder Bremen 2-2 after a late flurry of goals, with all four scored after the 85th minute as Bremen twice levelled the score.

