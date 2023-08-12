Burnley Fans Removed from Turf Moor After Manchester City Player Gets Hit by Lighter

Burnley said the club removed a spectator who threw a lighter at Manchester City defender Rico Lewis during the first half of the teams’ Premier League game at Turn Moor on Friday.

The object thrown from the crowd appeared to hit Lewis on the side of his face when he was on the ground near one of the corner flags at Turf Moor.

Burnley said the incident was “unacceptable.”

“The person responsible has been identified and removed from the ground by the police,” the club said. “Any individual found guilty of throwing missiles within the stadium will receive a banning order.”

Late in the game, there was a brief delay when a spectator attempted to get onto the field. He was stopped by security before reaching the playing surface.

Erling Haaland started his second season in English football, just like his first — with two goals in a win to open Manchester City’s Premier League title defense.

The Norway striker dispatched clinical finishes in the fourth and 36th minutes on Friday as City eased to a 3-0 victory at Burnley, a promoted team managed by City great Vincent Kompany, in the first match of England’s top division. Defensive midfielder Rodri scored the other goal.

Haaland enjoyed a spectacular first year at City, scoring 52 goals in all competitions — including 36 in the league — as Pep Guardiola’s team won the Premier League-FA Cup-Champions League treble.

He opened last season with a double at West Ham in a signal of what was to come and he made another statement at Turf Moor, even if it didn’t completely satisfy Guardiola. The City manager came onto the field at halftime and remonstrated with Haaland as they walked toward the tunnel, even flicking away a camera that was following the pair.

“We are still in the start phase of this marathon but I’m not stressing. I’m relaxed,” Haaland said. “I have to keep on developing and enjoy the chaos around me and perform on the pitch.”

It wasn’t the perfect evening for City, which is bidding to become the first team in English football history to win four straight top-flight league titles.

Kevin De Bruyne, starting for the first time since coming off early in the Champions League final with a hamstring problem, lasted 23 minutes before needing to be substituted after pulling up.

