Burnley vs Manchester City Live Premier League: How to Watch Burnley vs Manchester City Coverage on TV And Online

Manchester City is coming off a historic season and will be clashing with Burnley in their first match of the tournament. The two teams will be taking the field on Saturday, August 12 in Burnley’s home ground.

Man City has had a historic season finishing at the very top of the table winning the Premier League, then claiming the FA Cup and for the first time in the club’s history clinching the Champions League title. Erling Haaland has been smashing records and was at his best last season and Man City would be expecting the same performances from the striker.

Burnley have secured a place in the Premier League after a year’s break and would like to change for the better this season. They will have a tough opponent in Man City for their first game back but the Lancashire club has been busy in the offseason and has added some key pieces in their squad.

With a fairly changed side, Burnley could look like a different team and can surprise Man City but the defending champion will start their campaign as heavy favourites to win the match.

When will the Burnley vs Manchester City, Premier League match be played?

The Burnley vs Manchester City, Premier League match will be played on Saturday, August 12.

Where will the Burnley vs Manchester City, Premier League match be played?

The Burnley vs Manchester City, Premier League match will be played at the Turf Moor, Burnley.

What time will the Burnley vs Manchester City, Premier League match be played?

The Burnley vs Manchester City, Premier League match will start at 12:30 AM IST.

How to live stream Burnley vs Manchester City, Premier League match?

The Burnley vs Manchester City, Premier League match will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar app and website in India.

How to watch Burnley vs Manchester City, Premier League match on TV?

The Burnley vs Manchester City, Premier League match will be televised on Star Sports Select 1 in India.

What are the probable XIs of Burnley vs Manchester City Premier League match?

Manchester City Predicted XI – Stefan Ortega, Manuel Akanji, Ruben Dias, John Stones, Kyle Walker, Rodri, Mateo Kovacic, Jack Grealish, Julian Alvarez, Bernardo Silva, Erling Haland

Burnley Predicted XI – James Trafford, Connor Roberts, Jordan Beyer, Dara O’Shea, Vitinho, Jack Cork, Josh Cullen, Nathan Redmond, Josh Brownhill, Anass Zaroury, Jay Rodriguez