FIFA U17 World Cup 2017
FIFA U17 World Cup 2017
Result
28 Oct, 2017 |
Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata
ENG
5 - 2
ESP
match centre
England beat Spain 5 - 2
Results
Fixtures
17 - 20 Mar, 2023 |
Sri Lanka in New Zealand
NZ
vs
SL
580/4
123.0 overs
164/10
66.5 overs
New Zealand beat Sri Lanka by an innings and 58 runs
Full Scorecard
16 - 18 Apr, 2023 |
Ireland in Sri Lanka
SL
vs
IRE
591/6
131.0 overs
143/10
52.3 overs
Sri Lanka beat Ireland by an innings and 280 runs
Full Scorecard
09 - 13 Mar, 2023 |
Sri Lanka in New Zealand
SL
vs
NZ
355/10
92.4 overs
373/10
107.3 overs
New Zealand beat Sri Lanka by 2 wickets
Full Scorecard
09 - 13 Mar, 2023 |
Border-Gavaskar Trophy
AUS
vs
IND
480/10
167.2 overs
571/10
178.5 overs
India drew with Australia
Full Scorecard
01 - 03 Mar, 2023 |
Border-Gavaskar Trophy
IND
vs
AUS
109/10
33.2 overs
197/10
76.3 overs
Australia beat India by 9 wickets
Full Scorecard
29 Apr, 2023 |
Indian Premier League
DC
vs
SRH
30 Apr, 2023 |
Indian Premier League
MI
vs
RR
30 Apr, 2023 |
Indian Premier League
CSK
vs
PBKS
01 May, 2023 |
Indian Premier League
LSG
vs
RCB
02 May, 2023 |
Indian Premier League
GT
vs
DC
