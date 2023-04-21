'But That Pass from De Gea..': Gary Neville Defends Harry Maguire After Brutal Blowback

Manchester United were stunned by Sevilla 3-0 in Europa League on Friday. Erik ten Hag’s side had the worst possible start to the high-stakes match as they fell behind after just eight minutes. The Red Devils were down 1-0 when their goalkeeper David de Gea played a risky pass to Harry Maguire. Sevilla’s Erik Lamela, Lucas Ocampos and Youssef En-Nesyri immediately sought to squeeze Maguire. The United captain then tried to pass the ball to Aaron Wan-Bissaka in order to avert danger. However, his pass was successfully intercepted by Erik Lamela. En-Nesyri then collected the ball from Lamela and registered a spectacular goal. United never recovered from that goal and conceded two further goals in the second half. Fans are particularly incensed with Maguire as he was had a very bad game as a defender. But Gary Neville has now defended Maguire. Neville took to Twitter and suggested that Maguire wasn’t the only one to blame for Sevilla’s opening goal. He wrote, “Maguire will get battered but that pass from De Gea I wouldn’t like!”

Maguire will get battered but that pass from DeGea I wouldn’t like!— Gary Neville (@GNev2) April 20, 2023

Neville’s tweet has broken the internet with over 3.5 million views on the microblogging site.

While some fans have agreed with Neville’s view, others have expressed their disagreement under his tweet. One fan wrote, “Come on Gary. That was Maguire all day long!”

Come on Gary. That was Maguire all day long!— United Bob (@shutter_lux) April 20, 2023

Another fan replied, “He was asking for it. He gestured for the pass so DDG played the ball. Stop protecting Maguire.”

He was asking for it. He gestured for the pass so DDG played the ball. Stop protecting Maguire…— Captain Eggcellent (@CaptEggcellent) April 20, 2023

“Then don’t call for it. And when you do receive it, show some spatial awareness,” read one tweet.

Then don't call for it. And when you do receive it, show some spatial awareness.— Kevin Bolger (@Kevin_Bolger) April 20, 2023

BT Sport commentator Robbie Savage also sided with Harry Maguire on the whole issue. While speaking on BT Sport, he said, “Manchester United trying to play out from the back, the pass from David de Gea. There are Sevilla players around Harry Maguire, just look. He is in the middle of the triangle, I am not sure he wants the ball there. It is good pressing and I tell you what, it’s a wonderful finish. Maguire can do better but why does David de Gea not put the ball out to Wan-Bissaka?”

Savage added that while Maguire was at fault, de Gea should have put the ball out of danger area to Wan-Bissaka. United boss Erik ten Hag will hope that his side bounces in the upcoming FA Cup semi-final clash against Brighton.

