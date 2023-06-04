Celta Vigo vs Barcelona Live Football Streaming For La Liga 2022-23: How to Watch Celta Vigo vs Barcelona Coverage on TV And Online

After a prolonged wait of three seasons, the La Liga title is once again returning to Camp Nou with Barcelona becoming the champions of Spain. While the crown is already secured, Barcelona are gearing up to play their final game of the season. Xavi’s boys will round off the campaign with an easier fixture, taking on a relegation-threatened Celta Vigo away from home. The match will be played at the Estadio Municipal de Balaidos in Vigo on June 5. Barca boss Xavi is expected to turn to the bench in the final league game. He will look into every possible combination before switching his thought to the summer transfer window.

Winless in their last five appearances, Celta Vigo have much to do with their last La Liga assignment. They are currently reeling at the 17th place in the league table, only one point ahead of the 18th-placed Valladolid. In their previous outing, Celta Vigo suffered a close 1-0 defeat against Cadiz. Only a victory against Barcelona can confirm their place in the Spanish top fight next season.

Ahead of Monday’s La Liga 2022-23 match between Celta Vigo and Barcelona; here is all you need to know:

On what date will the La Liga 2022-23 match between Celta Vigo and Barcelona be played?

The La Liga 2022-23 match between Celta Vigo and Barcelona will take place on June 5, Monday.

Where will the La Liga 2022-23 match Celta Vigo vs Barcelona be played?

The La Liga 2022-23 match between Celta Vigo and Barcelona will be played at Estadio Municipal de Balaidos in Vigo.

At what time will the La Liga 2022-23 match between Celta Vigo and Barcelona begin?

The La Liga 2022-23 match between Celta Vigo and Barcelona will begin at 12:30 AM IST on Monday.

Which TV channels will broadcast Celta Vigo vs Barcelona La Liga 2022-23 match?

Celta Vigo vs Barcelona match will be televised on the Sports 18 Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Celta Vigo vs Barcelona La Liga 2022-23 match?

Celta Vigo vs Barcelona match will be streamed live on the JioCinema app and website in India.

Celta Vigo vs Barcelona Possible Starting XI:

Celta Vigo Predicted Starting Line-up: Villar, Mingueza, Aidoo, Nunez, Galan, Veiga, Tapia, O Rodriguez, Perez, Seferovic, Aspas

Barcelona Predicted Starting Line-up: Ter Stegen, Roberto, Kounde, Christensen, Alba, F de Jong, Busquets, Gavi, Dembele, Lewandowski, Fati