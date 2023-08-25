Celta Vigo vs Real Madrid Live Football Streaming For La Liga Game: How to Watch Celta Vigo vs Real Madrid Coverage on TV And Online

Celta Vigo and Real Madrid will face each other in a La Liga match on Saturday. Los Blancos currently hold the top position in the league having won both of their last fixtures. Celta Vigo, on the other hand, are yet to win a game in La Liga. Estadio de Balaidos will be the official venue for the fixture. Real Madrid will be hoping to continue their brilliant form to have an edge in the title race over arch-rivals Barcelona who are currently defending the La Liga title. Celta Vigo conceded a 2-0 defeat against Osasuna in their opening game of La Liga. Osasuna’s Ruben Garcia Santos opened the scoring in the 24th minute before Moi Gomez doubled the lead in the second half. Celta Vigo next played out a 1-1 draw with Real Sociedad in their second game.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid began their La Liga journey by winning 2-0 against Athletic Bilbao. It was Rodrygo and a debutant Jude Bellingham who scored for the Madrid giants. In their next game, Real Madrid earned a second consecutive victory by defeating Almeria. Despite conceding an early goal, Real Madrid were able to record a comeback. Bellingham once again excelled scoring a brace for Real Madrid. Brazilian superstar Vinicius Junior scored one for Real Madrid in the 73rd minute.

Ahead of Saturday’s La Liga match between Celta Vigo and Real Madrid; here is all you need to know:

What date will the La Liga match between Celta Vigo and Real Madrid be played?

The La Liga match between Celta Vigo and Real Madrid will be played on August 26, Saturday.

Where will the La Liga match Celta Vigo vs Real Madrid be played?

The La Liga match between Celta Vigo and Real Madrid will be played at the Estadio de Balaidos in Vigo Spain.

What time will the La Liga match between Celta Vigo and Real Madrid begin?

The La Liga match between Celta Vigo and Real Madrid will start at 1:00 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Celta Vigo vs Real Madrid La Liga match?

Celta Vigo vs Real Madrid match will be televised live on Sports18 Network in India.

How do I watch Celta Vigo vs Real Madrid La Liga match live streaming?

Celta Vigo vs Real Madrid match will be streamed live on the Voot and JioCinema app and website.

What are the Probable XIs of Celta Vigo and Real Madrid For the La Liga game?

Celta Vigo Probable XI: Ivan Villar, Oscar Mingueza, Carl Starfelt, Unai Nunez, Manu Sanchez, Luca de la Torre, Fran Beltran, Hugo Sotelo, Jonathan Bamba, Iago Aspas, Jorgen Strand Larsen

Real Madrid Probable XI: Andriy Lunin, Dani Carvajal, Antonio Rudiger, David Alaba, Fran Garcia, Federico Valverde, Aurelien Tchouameni, Toni Kroos, Jude Bellingham, Rodrygo, Vinicius Junior