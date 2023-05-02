Cheers to Love: Cristiano Ronaldo Squashes Break-up Rumours with Romantic Instagram Post

Cristiano Ronaldo showed his romantic side in his latest Instagram post. The Al-Nassr striker dropped a lovely picture with partner Georgina Rodriguez on his official Instagram handle. In the picture, the couple can be seen sharing a meal and a kiss. Ronaldo has captioned the post, “Cheers to love." Some recent reports had suggested that Cristiano Ronaldo’s relationship with Georgina Rodriguez is on the rocks. However, it seems that the talismanic striker has squashed all the rumours about his relationship by sharing a romantic snap on Instagram.

Ronaldo’s post has broken the Internet with over 13.5 million views on Instagram.

Fans have showered their love on the picture-perfect couple in the comments section of the post.

One fan wrote, “That is how you shut out the rumours.”

Another fan commented, “May God strengthen this beautiful couple forever!”

“This kiss revealed the everlasting love between them. No more rumours please,” read one comment.

Earlier this year, Cristiano Ronaldo moved to Saudi Arabia’s Al Nassr in a high-profile deal. Although Ronaldo has now become the face of Saudi Arabian football, he is yet to make a decisive impact at his new club. Before Ronaldo arrived in Saudi Arabia, Al-Nassr were sitting three points clear at the top of the Saudi Pro League after 13 matches. However, the club has been displaced by Al-Ittihad from the top of the table. Al-Nassr, with 56 points, are three points off the top spot on the points table and their chances to win the league are not looking promising. They were even beaten 2-0 by arch-rivals Al-Hilal.

Cristiano Ronaldo was back amongst the goals in Al-Nassr’s last league match against Al Raed. The 38-year-old scored in the crucial match as Al-Nassr routed Al Raed 4-0. He could have scored a second goal in the encounter. In the second half, Ronaldo was brought down inside the penalty area. But a penalty was not given even after the incident was reviewed by the Video Assistant Referee.

Al-Nassr will now take on Al-Khaleej in their next league match on May 8. Fans are hoping that the Portuguese star will be able to help the club reach new levels on the pitch.

