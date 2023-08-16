Chelsea and Galatasaray In Talks Over Possible Hakim Ziyech Transfer

According to multiple reports, Chelsea and Turkish SuperLig side Galatasaray are in talks regarding the transfer of Moroccan midfielder Hakim Ziyech on a permanent deal which would see him take his talents to Istanbul.

Ziyech’s due for a medical in Istanbul, which of course is the part where his previous attempt to leave broke down.

Ziyech has been the centre of a huge transfer saga which has seen multiple potential moves for him collapse over the past year.

🚨 Galatasaray have reached a verbal agreement with Chelsea to sign Hakim Ziyech.Deal will be subject to medical, which player failed at Al-Nassr. (Source: @FabrizioRomano) pic.twitter.com/aq5vEyZwBC — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) August 16, 2023

Earlier this year, in January, Ziyech’s move to French champions PSG collapsed after an administrative error caused them to miss the deadline to submit the paperwork.

Saudi Pro League club Al Nassr were all set to sign him this summer before multiple “red flags” came up during the medical check. The 30-year-old Ziyech may have disagreed with their assessments, but the move collapsed either way.

Whatever the case may be, one thing is very clear: the Moroccan is no longer a part of any future plans for the Blues.

Ziyech was Chelsea’s first signing following the end of their transfer ban in 2020 - at £33m from Ajax. The forward was a regular in his first two seasons at Stamford Bridge but has recently struggled, and is now not part of Mauricio Pochettino’s plans.

Chelsea, meanwhile, are set to confirm the signing of Romeo Lavia from Southampton, following their big-money signing of Moises Caicedo from Brighton, later this week after agreeing to a £58m fee ousting competition from Liverpool.