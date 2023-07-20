Chelsea Coast to Dominant 5-0 Win Over Wrexham in Exhibition Fixture

Premier League heavyweights Chelsea got their pre-season tour in the United States of America off to a brilliant start as they produced a 5-0 win over Wrexham.

The Blues, under the stewardship of new manager Mauricio Pochettino found the net through Ian Maatsen, Conor Gallagher, Christopher Nkunku and Ben Chilwell in their win at Kenan Memorial Stadium in the Florida Cup.

ALSO READ| Transfer News LIVE, July 20: Riyadh Mahrez to Saudi Arabia, Harvey Barnes to Make Newcastle Switch

Chelsea did not take long to open the scoring as Maatsen put the finishing touches on a well-crafted move by new recruit Nicholas Jackson as the former Villarreal player made his way through the crowd to release the ball at the perfect time to put it on a platter for the 21-year-old Dutchman.

NICOLAS JACKSON FINDS IAN MAATSEN AND CHELSEA HAVE THEIR FIRST GOAL OF PRE-SEASONpic.twitter.com/YqmfjY3NUh— REECEJAMES24 (@GoatedJames24) July 20, 2023

The Dutch forward doubled Chelsea’s advantage before the interval as he finished off a neat exchange just outside the area in the 42nd minute of the game to give the Blues some breathing room.

42′ GOAL!Chelsea 2-0 Wrexham Ian Maatsen gets a second before the break from a Carney Chukwuemeka assist.pic.twitter.com/KTvRzd4yzr — HF (@hfworld_) July 20, 2023

Chelsea had to wait till deep in the second period for their third goal as Gallagher found the back of the net in the 80th minute of the game after English international Raheem Sterling danced around the defence before laying it off for the former Crystal Palace player to slot it home from right outside the box with a controlled shot.

Nkunku, the most talked about signing of the Blues in recent times, found the back of the net after rounding the keeper to put the London side four goals to the good.

NKUNKU is world class. First goal. 🎈Mudryk in making and Andrey Santos and Sterling on it. We are Chelsea 💙pic.twitter.com/fMynOtGzcs— ✯Lee✯ (@authenttick) July 20, 2023

English full back Chilwell put the finishing touches on an easy win for Pochhettino and Co. as he scored deep in the second period extra time to pick up a crushing win.

The Nkunku and Chillwell Goals vs Wrexham pic.twitter.com/OP68eoBn0k— CfcTrey (@ExclusivelyChel) July 20, 2023

“It is good to have all these players and the names we have. We can see, we can touch, we can feel if they can be an important player for Chelsea," Pochettino said after the win.