Chelsea Eye Blockbuster Deals for Stanislav Lobotka, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia This Summer, According to Report

Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly has been on a spree in the transfer market this season, but the much-talked-about signings could hardly do enough in improving the club’s on-field performance. Chelsea’s dismal show, however, has not deterred Boehly from following a similar approach ahead of the next market transfer.

It is being learnt that the American businessman could very well splash the clash once again next season. A report published by Italian outlet Il Mattino claims that Chelsea are eyeing Napoli’s Stanislav Lobotka and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia in the transfer market.

The article shared by the news outlet suggests that inquiries have already been made regarding Lobotka and Kvaratskhelia. The London-based side is expected to face hardship in signing the duo as Napoli reportedly considers the two players as “untouchables.”

Todd Boehly’s record in the transfer market would, however, offer Chelsea fans some optimism. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, reportedly, has a price tag of £ 87 million currently. Napoli officials would want the Georgian striker to remain at the club for one more year. Kvaratskhelia, along with Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen, formed a deadly partnership in the attacking lineup. The two attackers guided Napoli to the Serie A title this season. Kvaratskhelia capped off his stellar Serie A outing after netting 12 goals. He also recorded 10 assists for Napoli this time. Kvaratskhelia’s rise in European football has simply been incredible since signing for Napoli from Dinamo Batumi last year.

Stanislav Lobotka, on the other hand, has so far played 111 matches for Napoli since joining them in 2020. Lobotka has been a key member of the victorious Napoli side this season. The Slovak international played 35 matches for the Gli Azzurri in Serie A in 2022-23. Lobotka is currently valued at €38million by Transfermarkt.

Amid talks of Stanislav Lobotka and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia’s potential signings, Chelsea landed wunderkind Kendry Paez from Ecuadorian side Independiente del Valle. The teenager will, however, wait until 2025 to wear the Chelsea jersey. The Blues saw off competition from clubs like Manchester United and Borussia Dortmund to sign Paez.

Independiente director: “Today, I can say that Kendry Páez will be Chelsea player in 2025”. 🔵🇪🇨 #CFC“We received bids from Man United and Borussia Dortmund but Chelsea showed super interest”, told @ElCanalDFutbol. Kendry Páez deal, done and sealed as reported weeks ago. pic.twitter.com/o2PqMtj3N1 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 18, 2023

In Premier League standings, Chelsea are now placed in 11th position. The Stamford Bridge-based outfit, in their next match, will face table toppers Manchester City on Sunday.