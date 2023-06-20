Chelsea Officially Confirm Christopher Nkunku's Signing From RB Leipzig on 6-Year Deal

Chelsea have officially confirmed the signing of Christopher Nkunku from Bundesliga club RB Leipzig for a reported fee of £52m. The Premier League confirmed via their website the arrival of Nkunku, who finished last season as the Bundesliga’s joint-top scorer with 23 goals.

“I am incredibly happy to be joining Chelsea," said Nkunku according to the Blues’ website.

“A big effort was made to bring me to the club and I am looking forward to meeting my new coach and teammates and showing the Chelsea supporters what I can do on the pitch," the Frenchman added.

Nkunku has been capped 10 times by France and he signed a six-year deal.

It’s confirmed. 😁— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) June 20, 2023

“Having played in Ligue 1 and the Bundesliga, I now want to play in the Premier League, one of the strongest leagues in the world. I am very excited for this challenge and will be proud to wear the Chelsea shirt," Nkunku added.

The Frenchman had a release clause of £52m which the Blues have activated. Having progressed through the ranks of Paris Saint-Germain’s academy, Nkunku played four years for the first team, albeit sporadically before moving to Leipzig in 2019.

The 25-year-old has since established himself as one of the most lethal wide-forwards in the game, with sheer pace and exceptional finishing.

Laurence Stewart and Paul Winstanley, Chelsea’s co-sporting directors, said: “Christopher has proved himself one of the standout attacking players in European football over the past two seasons and will add quality, creativity and versatility to our squad."

Nkunku becomes the second player to join Chelsea this summer after the Blues signed midfielder Kendry Paez for a fee of €20m (£17.27m), however, the 16-year-old will only join the club in 2025.

It has been a summer full of a mass exodus as the Blues are looking to trim their first-team squad after record spending the past two windows under new owner Todd Boehly.

A host of Chelsea players have been linked to the exit door, with N’golo Kante opting to join Saudi Arabian club Al-Ittihad whereas goalkeeper Eduard Mendy and winger Hakim Ziyech are both close to signing with Al-Ahly.