Chelsea Players Set To Face Pay Cuts Next Season, Says Report

There seems to be no end to Chelsea’s misery. From a poor performance in the Premier League to a heart-breaking Champions League exit, the Blues have had to suffer a lot this season. Amid a poor on-field show, Chelsea players will reportedly face a huge financial jolt.

It is being learnt that Chelsea chairman Todd Boehly has very much linked his players’ contracts to the club’s horrid performance. According to multiple outlets, Chelsea players, who agreed to new deals last year, will have their wages drop by up to 30 per cent if the London-based outfit fails to qualify for the Champions League.

All Chelsea players, however, will not be affected by this clause. It is being learnt that the footballers who signed contracts since Boehly’s takeover in May last year, will have to face the pay cut.

Amid Chelsea’s dismal performance this season, defender Thiago Silva came up with an urge to solve the club’s crisis on the field. The Brazilian felt that there is an urgent need to have a brand new strategy in order to ensure success next season.

“It is not enough to look at the coach, say ‘it’s this person’s fault, it’s that person’s fault’ if we don’t assume our responsibilities. We have to stop and have a strategy to not repeat the same mistakes next year,” Thiago Silva was quoted as saying by the news agency AFP following his side’s Champions League defeat at the hands of Real Madrid.

Chelsea’s run in this season’s Champions League came to an end in the quarter-finals. The Premier League outfit had faced a 2-0 away defeat in the first leg of the quarter-finals. The scenario did not change much in the reverse fixture. Real Madrid striker Rodrygo’s brace was enough to thrash Frank Lampard’s men in the second leg of the tie.

In Premier League, Chelsea are currently placed in the 11th position. The Stamford Bridge-based side have not been able to taste success in their last seven outings across all competitions. Their last victory came in March. With 10 wins so far in the Premier League, Chelsea have 39 points from 31 games.

In their next assignment, Chelsea will host Brentford in the Premier League on April 27.

