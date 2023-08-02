Chelsea vs Borussia Dortmund Live Football Streaming For Pre-season Friendly: How to Watch Chelsea vs Borussia Dortmund Coverage on TV And Online

Chelsea are set to round off their pre-season campaign with a big-ticket challenge against eight-time Bundesliga champions Borussia Dortmund. Chelsea are yet to lose a game under the guidance of their newly appointed manager Mauricio Pochettino. They will continue the unbeaten streak in the upcoming friendly against Dortmund. The match will be hosted at Soldier Field in Chicago on August 3.

Chelsea were quite far from their iconic form in the previous Premier League season. They finished 12th in the table after managing only 11 victories in 38 games. But the side looks promising to begin the next league campaign on a positive note after becoming the winners of the inaugural Premier League Summer Series. Chelsea kicked off their tour in the USA with a commanding 5-0 win over Wrexham. In the subsequent fixtures, the London Blues got the better of two English rivals Brighton and Fulham, while recording a draw against Newcastle United.

Meanwhile, Borussia Dortmund have won all of their previous pre-season friendlies. The German side is brimming with confidence after clinching a thrilling 3-2 victory over Manchester United in the last game. Apart from Chelsea, Dortmund will face off against Ajax in another friendly fixture before the upcoming season begins in mid-August.

Ahead of Thursday’s Pre-season Friendly match between Chelsea and Borussia Dortmund; here is all you need to know:

On what date will the pre-season friendly match between Chelsea and Borussia Dortmund be played?

The pre-season friendly match between Chelsea and Borussia Dortmund will take place on August 3, Thursday.

Where will the pre-season friendly match Chelsea vs Borussia Dortmund be played?

The pre-season friendly match between Chelsea and Borussia Dortmund will be played at Soldier Field in Chicago.

At what time will the pre-season friendly match between Chelsea and Borussia Dortmund begin?

The pre-season friendly match between Chelsea and Borussia Dortmund will begin at 6 AM IST on Thursday.

Which TV channels will broadcast Chelsea vs Borussia Dortmund pre-season friendly match?

Chelsea vs Borussia Dortmund match will not be televised in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Chelsea vs Borussia Dortmund pre-season friendly match?

Indian fans can watch the Chelsea vs Borussia Dortmund match live on the official website of Chelsea. However, they will need a subscription to run the streaming.

Chelsea vs Borussia Dortmund Possible Starting XI:

Chelsea Predicted Starting Line-up:Kepa, Gusto, Chalobah, Colwill, Chilwell, Santos, Fernandez, Chukwuemeka, Nkunku, Jackson, Maatsen

Borussia Dortmund Predicted Starting Line-up:Kobel, Wolf, Sule, Hummels, Ryerson, Can, Sabitzer, Malen, Brandt, Adeyemi, Haller