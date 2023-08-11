Chelsea vs Liverpool Live Premier League: How to Watch Chelsea vs Liverpool Coverage on TV And Online

Liverpool will start their campaign against Chelsea in their first match of the Premier League on Sunday, August 13 at the Stamford Bridge Stadium. Both teams will be looking to bounce back this season after a disappointing campaign last season.

Liverpool finished at the fifthspot last season in the points table just outside the top 4 and would be aiming to better their record this season. They will want Mohamed Salah to perform at the level that everyone expects from him and continue his amazing form from last season where he finished at the fourth spot in the leading goal scorers with 19 goals.

Chelsea on the other hand, would want to forget last season and move forward with hopes of better performance from the team. They finished twelfthin the tournament and were outplayed in the season. They will want their new captain Reece James to take them forward in the right direction and start their season on the right note with a victory over Liverpool.

When will the Chelsea vs Liverpool , Premier League match be played?

The Chelsea vs Liverpool, Premier League match will be played on Sunday, August 13.

Where will the Chelsea vs Liverpool, Premier League match be played?

The Chelsea vs Liverpool, Premier League match will be played at the Stamford Bridge, London.

What time will the Chelsea vs Liverpool, Premier League match be played?

The Chelsea vs Liverpool, Premier League match will start at 9:00 PM IST.

How to live stream Chelsea vs Liverpool, Premier League match?

The Chelsea vs Liverpool, Premier League match will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar app and website in India.

How to watch Chelsea vs Liverpool, Premier League match on TV?

The Chelsea vs Liverpool, Premier League match will be televised on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports 1 in India.

What are the probable XIs of Chelsea vs Liverpool Premier League match?

Liverpool Predicted XI – Alisson, Virgil Van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate, Andrew Robertson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Cody Gakpo, Dominik Szoboszlai, Alexis Mac Allistar, Luis Diaz, Diogo Jota, Mohamed Salah

Chelsea Predicted XI – Kepa Arrizabalaga, Levi Colwill, Thiago Silva, Ben Chilwell, Reece James, Enzo Fernandez, Conor Gallagher, Christopher Nkunku, Raheem Sterling, Carney Chukwuemeka, Nicholas Jackson