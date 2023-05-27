CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Shubman GillNew ParliamentVicky KaushalCSK vs GTCannes 2023
Home » Football » Chelsea vs Newcastle United Live Football Streaming For Premier League 2022-23: How to Watch Chelsea vs Newcastle United Coverage on TV And Online
1-MIN READ

Chelsea vs Newcastle United Live Football Streaming For Premier League 2022-23: How to Watch Chelsea vs Newcastle United Coverage on TV And Online

Published By: Vivek Ganapathy

Trending Desk

Last Updated: May 27, 2023, 21:00 IST

Chelsea vs Newcastle United Live Football Streaming For Premier League 2022-23: How to Watch Chelsea vs Newcastle United Coverage on TV And Online

Chelsea vs Newcastle United Live Football Streaming For Premier League 2022-23: How to Watch Chelsea vs Newcastle United Coverage on TV And Online

Check out the live streaming details for the Chelsea and Newcastle United Premier League 2022-23 match to be played at Stamford Bridge

Winless in their last three league appearances, Chelsea will eye to end this Premier League season on a positive note when they welcome a high-flying Newcastle United in the last game. The match will be played at the Stamford Bridge on May 28. Chelsea have had a season to forget. Despite sacking Graham Potter from the managerial role and re-appointing former coach Frank Lampard, the Blues have failed to notch up a top-seven finish, if not among the top four. Chelsea will need some serious changes in the squad as well as in the management in a bid to return to their iconic form next season.

Newcastle United have enjoyed a historic run this season. They are currently occupying the third spot in the league table with 70 points and are expected to remain there till the end of the season. But a win over Chelsea can take Newcastle to a better position if third-place Manchester United drops points in their last fixture. Courtesy of their top-four finish, Newcastle have earned Champions League qualification for the first time since 2003.

Ahead of Sunday’s Premier League 2022-23 match between Chelsea and Newcastle United, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the Premier League 2022-23 match between Chelsea and Newcastle United be played?

The Premier League 2022-23 match between Chelsea and Newcastle United will take place on May 28, Sunday.

Where will the Premier League 2022-23 match Chelsea vs Newcastle United be played?

The Premier League 2022-23 match between Chelsea and Newcastle United will be played at Stamford Bridge.

At what time will the Premier League 2022-23 match between Chelsea and Newcastle United begin?

The Premier League 2022-23 match between Chelsea and Newcastle United will begin at 9 PM IST on Sunday.

Which TV channels will broadcast Chelsea vs Newcastle United Premier League 2022-23 match?

Chelsea vs Newcastle United match will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Chelsea vs Newcastle United Premier League 2022-23 match?

Chelsea vs Newcastle United match will be streamed live on the Disney Plus Hotstar app and website in India.

Chelsea vs Newcastle United Possible Starting XI:

Chelsea Predicted Starting Line-up: Kepa, Azpilicueta, Chalobah, Silva, Hall, Loftus-Cheek, Enzo, Gallagher, Madueke, Havertz, Felix

Newcastle United Predicted Starting Line-up: Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Murphy, Guimaraes, Joelinton, Isak, Wilson, Almiron

top videos
    Tags:
    1. chelsea
    2. Newcastle United
    first published:May 27, 2023, 21:00 IST
    last updated:May 27, 2023, 21:00 IST