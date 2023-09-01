CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Football » Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest Live Football Streaming For Premier League Match: How to Watch Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest Coverage on TV And Online
Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest Live Football Streaming For Premier League Match: How to Watch Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest Coverage on TV And Online

Published By: Ritayan Basu

Trending Desk

Last Updated: September 01, 2023, 16:15 IST

London, United Kingdom (UK)

Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest Live Streaming: How to Watch Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest Premier League Match on TV And Online

Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest Live Streaming: How to Watch Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest Premier League Match on TV And Online

Check out the live streaming details for Chelsea and Nottingham Forest Premier League match to be played at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea and Nottingham Forest will go head-to-head in their fourth Premier League fixture of the new season this Saturday. Chelsea had a poor start to their campaign as they have managed to secure just one victory in the three games they have played so far. The Blues will be hoping for some redemption in their upcoming Premier League clash this weekend. Stamford Bridge will host the league fixture on September 2.

Chelsea’s opponents on Saturday Nottingham Forest have also won just a single game in their last three fixtures. Forest currently sit only a single point below Chelsea in the Premier League table. They will be looking to pounce on The Blues’ poor form in their upcoming game.

Chelsea opened their league season with a 1-1 draw against Liverpool. They next suffered a shocking 3-1 defeat at the hands of West Ham before finally beating Luton Town 3-0 in their last encounter.

In their last match, Nottingham Forest played a five-goal thriller against Manchester United that saw the Red Devils emerge victorious. Nottingham Forest’s only win in this season’s Premier League came against Sheffield United, whom they beat 2-1.

Ahead of Saturday’s Premier League match between Chelsea and Nottingham Forest; here is all you need to know:

What date Premier League match between Chelsea and Nottingham Forest will be played?

The Premier League match between Chelsea and Nottingham Forest will be played on September 2, Saturday.

Where will the Premier League match Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest be played?

The Premier League match between Chelsea and Nottingham Forest will be played at Stamford Bridge.

What time will the Premier League match between Chelsea and Nottingham Forest begin?

The Premier League match between Chelsea and Nottingham Forest will start at 7:30 PM IST on September 2, Saturday.

Which TV channels will broadcast Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest Premier League match?

Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest match will be telecasted on the Star Sports Select Network in India.

How do I watch Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest Premier League match live streaming?

Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest match will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV apps in India.

What are the Probable XIs of Chelsea and Nottingham Forest For the Premier League game?

Chelsea Probable XI: Robert Sanchez, Axel Disasi, Levi Colwill, Thiago Silva, Malo Gusto, Enzo Fernandez, Moises Caicedo, Conor Gallagher, Ben Chilwell, Raheem Sterling, Nicolas Jackson

Nottingham Forest Probable XI: Matt Turner, Willy Boly, Moussa Niakhate, Joe Worrall, Serge Aurier, Danilo, Ryan Yates, Ola Aina, Brennan Johnson, Morgan Gibbs-White, Taiwo Awoniyi

