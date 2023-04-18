Chelsea vs Real Madrid Live Football Streaming For Champions League 2022-23: How to Watch Chelsea vs Real Madrid Coverage on TV And Online

Chelsea are set to host Real Madrid in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League quarter-final fixtures. The eagerly awaited face-off is slated to take place at Stamford Bridge on April 19. The match will kick off at 12:30 PM IST. The first leg in Madrid saw the hosts picking up a dominating 2-0 win. Karim Benzema netted the opening goal before Marco Asensio increased the lead against a 10-man Chelsea late in the game. Carlo Ancelotti is expected to field the same lineup. The Madrid boss can also opt for a conservative approach, sending Nacho to the left-back spot while allotting a pure defensive midfielder.

Chelsea need to go all-out to overcome the defending champions. They played with a five-man defence in the previous leg with Ben Chilwell being shown a red card in the second half. The strategy needs to be changed in the home fixture as the London giants need to score a minimum of two goals without conceding any to keep their semi-final hope alive.

Ahead of Wednesday’s Champions League 2022-23 match between Chelsea and Real Madrid; here is all you need to know:

The Champions League 2022-23 match between Chelsea and Real Madrid will take place on April 19, Wednesday.

The Champions League 2022-23 match between Chelsea and Real Madrid will be played at Stamford Bridge in London.

The Champions League 2022-23 match between Chelsea and Real Madrid will begin at 12:30 AM IST on Wednesday.

Chelsea vs Real Madrid match will be televised on the Sony Sports Network in India.

Chelsea vs Real Madrid match will be streamed live on the SonyLiv app and website in India.

Chelsea vs Real Madrid Possible Starting XI:

Chelsea Predicted Starting Line-up: Courtois, Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Camavinga, Kroos, Valverde, Modric, Rodrygo, Vinicius, Benzema

Real Madrid Predicted Starting Line-up: Kepa, James, Fofana, Silva, Cucurella, Enzo, Kante, Kovacic, Sterling, Mudryk, Joao Felix

