Chelsea vs Wimbledon Live Football Streaming For EFL Cup Match: How to Watch Chelsea vs Wimbledon Coverage on TV And Online

Chelsea will take on Wimbledon in the second round of the EFL Cup. The Blues have recently shown a shaky form, picking up only a single victory in their last three games. They will be hoping to overcome their challengers on Thursday with the brimming support of their home fans. The match will be hosted at Stamford Bridge on August 31.

Wimbledon are a tier-two squad that will be looking to shock the Premier League giants by knocking them out early from the tournament. Wimbledon recorded two victories in their last three games and boast high chances of upsetting Chelsea.

The London team took on Liverpool in their Premier League opener. Both teams scored a goal each but were unable to find the decider, securing a point each. It was Liverpool’s Luis Diaz who had scored the opener before Axel Disasi equalised. They lost their next game to West Ham which saw them concede three goals in the match. Carney Chukwuemeka was Chelsea’s only goalscorer of the evening. Chelsea recorded their first convincing victory against Luton Town thanks to a brace from Raheem Sterling. Nicholas Jackson scored another in minute 75 to seal a 3-0 victory for Chelsea.

Wimbledon won 2-0 against Colchester and beat Sutton United 3-0 before conceding a 1-1 draw versus Forest Green in their last three games.

Ahead of Thursday’s EFL Cup match between Chelsea and Wimbledon; here is all you need to know:

What date EFL Cup match between Chelsea and Wimbledon will be played?

The EFL Cup match between Chelsea and Wimbledon will be played on August 31, Thursday.

Where will the EFL Cup match Chelsea vs Wimbledon be played?

The EFL Cup match between Chelsea and Wimbledon will be played at Stamford Bridge.

What time will the EFL Cup match between Chelsea and Wimbledon begin?

The EFL Cup match between Chelsea and Wimbledon will start at 12:15 AM IST on August 31, Thursday.

Which TV channels will broadcast Chelsea vs Wimbledon EFL Cup match?

Chelsea vs Wimbledon match will not be telecast in India.

How do I watch Chelsea vs Wimbledon EFL Cup match live streaming?

Chelsea vs Wimbledon match will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website in India.

What are the Probable XIs of Chelsea and Wimbledon For the EFL Cup game?

Chelsea Probable XI: Djorde Petrovic, Bahsir Humphreys, Levi Colwill, Marc Cucurella, Malo Gusto, Lesley Ugochukwu, Conor Gallagher, Ian Maatsen, Noni Madueke, Mason Burstow, Diego Moreira

Wimbledon Probable XI: Nik Tzanev, Issac Ogundere, Joe Lewis, Ryan Johnson, Lee Brown, James Tilley, James Ball, Harry Pell, Ryan McLean, Ali Al-Hamadi, Omar Bugiel