Chennaiyin FC Sign India U-17 star Thanglalsoun Gangte Ahead Of New Season

Thanglalsoun Gangte in action for India. (Credit: Twitter)

The 17-year-old sensation, who captured the attention of Indian football enthusiasts with some remarkable performances for India U-17 side, became the 10th Indian signing to join Marina Machans this season.

Chennaiyin FC have roped in promising young Manipuri striker Thanglalsoun Gangte on a multi-year deal ahead of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 season.

Gangte played a vital role in India’s fourth SAFF U-17 Championship title last year with four goals—joint highest, and also made heads turn by scoring a crucial last-minute equaliser against one of the world’s top clubs, Real Madrid, during India’s preparatory match for the AFC U-17 Asian Cup earlier this year.

Gangte possesses immense talent and potential to become India’s future football star and joining Chennaiyin will help him further develop his skills and make a significant growth in his career.

“Firstly, I thank God and Chennaiyin FC for believing in me. If God is willing I’m looking forward to create more history together here as a family. I am not only representing the club but my family and my people who are suffering back home. God is good,” elated Gangte said on joining the two-time ISL champions.

After a quarter-final finish in the recent Durand Cup, Chennaiyin are currently preparing for the upcoming ISL season under head coach Owen Coyle.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - IANS)
