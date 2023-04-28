Coppa Italia: Fiorentina Set up Summit Clash Against Inter Milan With Aggregate Win Over Cremonese

Fiorentina is in the running for domestic and European trophies this season.

The Tuscan squad eliminated Cremonese on Thursday to reach the Italian Cup final against Inter Milan and will also face Basel in the Europa Conference League semifinals next month.

A 0-0 draw was enough for Fiorentina to advance after winning the first leg 2-0.

Defending champion Inter eliminated Juventus in the other semifinal on Wednesday.

Fiorentina produced many more chances than Cremonese but never really came close to scoring.

Fiorentina is aiming for its seventh Italian Cup trophy, which would put it level with Lazio for fourth place on the all-time list behind Juventus (14), Roma (9) and Inter (8). The Viola last won the Italian Cup in 2001.

Cremonese had eliminated Serie A leader Napoli and Roma in succession to get to the last four.

By reaching the final, Fiorentina also qualified for next season’s expanded Italian Super Cup, which will feature the two finalists and the top two finishers in Serie A.

The final will be held May 24 in Rome.

