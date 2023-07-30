Craze For Lionel Messi is Unreal! Inter Miami Star Mobbed By Wild Fans Outside Adidas Store | WATCH

Lionel Messi recently visited a store in Miami Beach for family shopping when he encountered a mob of fans who waited outside the shop to have a glimpse of the Argentine superstar. What exactly happened there was captured by one of the fans and the now-viral video has surfaced on social media. The clip showed Messi, accompanied by his wife Antonela Roccuzzo and three children, making his way out of the store, with fans welcoming the World Cup winner with a loud “Messi, Messi” chant.

A black four-wheeler was standing just outside the store to receive Messi and his family.

MESSI MOBBED BY FANS IN MIAMIFans block the street to get a glimpse of Messi. This is the same person who said he wanted to leave Europe to get out of the spotlight. #Messi pic.twitter.com/A0JtGiByk2 — World Soccer Talk (@worldsoccertalk) July 29, 2023

Antonela and their kids managed to move past the huge crowd. But Messi had to wait as the fans were desperate to click photos with the former Barcelona talisman. Some of them were seen in Inter Miami shirts, which had Messi’s name and number 10 imprinted on the back. Finally, the security personnel had to take charge to clear the way for the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner. However, a smiling Messi did not forget to wave at the fans before departing.

Transfer News Live, July 30: Messi-Suarez Inter Miami Reunion Likely Next Term, Bayern Ready New Bid for Harry Kane

Lionel Messi recently shifted his base to the United States after enjoying a decorated career in the European circuit. Parting ways with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), the 36-year-old signed a contract with Major League Soccer (MLS) side Inter Miami this summer. A glittery event was organised at the club’s home ground, DRV PNK Stadium, on July 16 to officially unveil Messi as an Inter Miami player.

Among others, Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham marked his presence at the high-profile event. The England legend was the one who welcomed Messi to Inter Miami by handing him the number 10 jersey. Messi’s unveiling also became the most-watched football event, garnering 3.5 billion views worldwide. Previously, Cristiano Ronaldo’s presentation at Saudi club Al Nassr had the highest number of views, close to 3 billion.

ALSO READ| Lionel Messi’s Last Dance With Barcelona! Inter Miami Superstar Likely to Receive Farewell at Boyhood Club

Lionel Messi made a roaring debut for Inter Miami on July 22. He found the back of the net with his iconic free-kick to clinch a last-gasp victory. Messi appeared in red-hot form in his next appearance as well. In a match against Atlanta United, he netted a brace, helping Inter Miami register a dominant 4-0 victory.