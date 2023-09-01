Cristiano Ronaldo And Lionel Messi's Ratings Drop in EA Sports FC 24

Football fans are eagerly waiting for EA Sports FC 24, set to be released on September 29. The game has already triggered a huge buzz around its player rankings. Football and FIFA fans around the world have always been excited to see their favourite players’ rankings. It has become a trend for the ratings to be leaked weeks before the release of the game. Fans have always been debating about their favourite player’s ratings and whether they were rated lower or higher.

Two footballers who have had a terrific run on the pitch over a decade are Lionel Messi and Christiano Ronaldo. But now it seems, the days of the two iconic players topping the charts are behind them. In the latest ratings, which were revealed recently, Messi and Ronaldo both saw a drop and fans were simply shocked with the newly revealed stats. The Argentine World Cup winner slipped down a point from 91 to 90. But Messi’s downgrade was not even that much and what shocked everyone was Ronaldo’s ratings. The former Manchester United talisman was given a rating of 86. The Al Nassr striker was rated 90 in the last edition.

ALSO READ | WATCH: Lionel Messi Frustrated With Inter Miami’s Goalless Draw Against Nashville

Messi’s resurgence after his disappointing stint with PSG has been the talk of the town recently. After his transfer to the Major Soccer League (MLS) side Inter Miami, he has produced a series of stunning performances to lead them to the Leagues Cup title. After his much-talked-about signing with the American club, Messi has changed the fortunes of the Herons. Inter Miami were finding it difficult to win before Messi’s signing but the Argentine’s arrival has helped them in returning to winning track. He has played 10 matches for Inter Miami and has scored 11 goals for them, along with three assists.

Cristiano Ronaldo, on the other hand, left Manchester United to join Riyadh-based team Al Nassr FC in Saudi Pro League. Since his arrival to Saudi, Ronaldo has played 29 matches and has done justice to his reputation, scoring 25 goals.

Coming back to EA Sports FC 24 ratings, out of all the leaks that have been known so far, Napoli striker Victor Osimhen seems to have got a really huge boost. The Nigerian earned a five-point boost and got a rating of 88 overall. Real Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde was handed a boost of four points making his rating go up from 84 to 88 overall. Tottenham’s Heung-Min Son and Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer have reportedly witnessed a massive drop in their ratings.