Cristiano Ronaldo And Lionel Messi’s Ratings on EA FC 24 'Leaked' But There’s A Twist...

The EA FC 24 is all set to succeed the FIFA 23 after the gaming developer, EA Sports, ended its tie with FIFA. Every year when the company launch a new version of this top-rated game, all players get a new rating based on their recent performance in the real world.

Like always, gamers, as well as football fans, are keen about the ratings of two legends of this generation- Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo- on EA FC 24. Though EA Sports has not revealed anything yet, a random Twitter account has allegedly leaked the player cards of Messi and Ronaldo. These came as a shock to the gamer community as both players’ ratings were significantly lower.

In the leaked cards, Cristiano Ronaldo has been rated 83 as a striker and Lionel Messi has got 88 ratings as a right winger. The tweet could create a buzz among gamers, while some websites also released the card as a genuine leak. However, a report by EarlyGame has rubbished their authenticity.

It could be seen that the Twitter account used the FIFA 23 card design, which is expected to see some modifications in the EA FC 24. The report also claimed that the pack animation of Ultimate Team will also be changed since EA Sports will redesign all the components of the FIFA series.

“If Ronaldo has 83 of gen on FC 24, I complain against EA and beware, EA Sports, I have a very good lawyer,” the tweet read. A number of users believed it as they vented out their frustration in the comment section. “I am tired bro,” a disappointed gamer commented.

A user was quick to notice that Cristiano Ronaldo’s physicality, speed and shooting power were lower than Lionel Messi’s which according to him, can’t be true from the real world’s perspective.

According to another fan, Messi should be rated “at least 90” after the Argentine superstar’s fairytale-like journey last season. A man who won the World Cup with 10 goals and assists, won the Ligue 1 with the most assists and won more MOTM awards than most players should be at least 90,” the comment read.

EA Sports will officially release the EA FC 24 on September 29. The game will be available to play on different platforms like PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X and S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC. Similar to the previous versions, games will get to choose between two editions, Standard and Ultimate.