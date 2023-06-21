Cristiano Ronaldo Drops Massive Hint on Euro 2024 'Dream' After Scoring in 200th Game For Portugal | WATCH

Cristiano Ronaldo has shared a massive hint regarding his future as the Portugal captain became the first player to feature in 200 international matches and marked the occasion with a winning goal against Iceland. The 38-year-old scored a later winner to keep the Selecao top of Group J for UEFA Euro qualification on Tuesday night and subsequently shared a video on Instagram, talking about his ‘dream’.

Ronaldo appeared to hint that he is likely to keep playing until Euro 2024 as he moves closer to the fag end of his career. Having been dropped to the bench for the FIFA World Cup 2022 matches, the Al-Nassr star is back shining in the playing XI for Portugal under new coach Roberto Martinez.

The former Real Madrid and Manchester United ace played a key role as Portugal won 3-0 over Bosnia and Herzegovina although he couldn’t register his name on the scoresheet last week but against Iceland, Ronaldo helped his nation keep their 100% winning run intact.

After the win, he also shared a heartfelt note on Instagram reflecting back on his journey of 200 matches with Portugal.

“200 games with the same commitment, dedication, and responsibility, just like the first time I played with this jersey," wrote the talismanic forward

“I am here, continuing to score, pursuing my dream and giving my all for the team and for our country. Por amor a Portugal," his post read further.

Having won two major international titles with his country, including the Euro 2016 and the Nations League in 2019, Ronaldo is targeting glory at the upcoming Euros next year with international retirement looming.

Recently, Martinez had been questioned about Ronaldo’s future and the Portuguese coach hinted that as long as the veteran forward can be ‘competitive’ he will find a place in the playing XI despite the fact that he no long plays in Europe.

“Playing in a non-European club is sometimes an advantage when playing in the national team," Martinez had said ahead of the fixture against Bosnia.

“Cristiano and Pepe are examples of Portuguese football, and we need them to pass all the experience and wisdom to the youngest players," said the coach.

“Like any other player, he [Ronaldo] needs to train well in order to play. We need a high-performance environment with competition for our players," Martinez insisted.