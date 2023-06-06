Cristiano Ronaldo, Georgina Rodriguez Celebrate Their Twins' 6th Birthday In Style

Cristiano Ronaldo’s partner Georgina Rodriguez celebrated her twins Mateo and Eva Maria’s 6th birthday in a gorgeous setting along with the entire family. Georgina was spotted wearing a figure-hugging mini-dress during the event. She sported purple colour metallic knee boots and completed her look with a very luxurious watch which featured a rainbow shade. She was also seen wearing a pair of dazzling silver tasselled earrings and two eye-catching diamond maxi rings.

The power couple posed with the birthday twins along with their daughter Bella and Cristiano Jr in front of the glamourous birthday setup. Georgina shared a couple of photos of the opulent birthday celebration. She wrote “#6′ followed by a heart, unicorn and a balloon emoji.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Georgina Rodríguez (@georginagio)

Cristiano Ronaldo also penned a heartfelt birthday wish for the twins on Instagram. “Many congratulations my loves! Daddy is very proud of y’all,” the Portuguese superstar wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano)

Mateo Ronaldo and Eva Maria were born on June 5, 2017 via surrogate pregnancy. Cristiano Ronaldo had his first child with Georgina Rodriguez, named Alana Martina, in July. The couple welcomed a baby girl last year.

Georgina and Ronaldo reportedly started dating each other in June 2016.

Cristiano Ronaldo became the highest-paid athlete after signing a lucrative deal with Saudi Arabia-based football club Al Nassr in December last year. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner landed in the Saudi capital Riyadh after severing his ties with Manchester United.

After featuring in 19 matches for Al Nassr, Ronaldo found the back of the net on 14 occasions. In the domestic league, Ronaldo registered 14 goals and two assists this season. Earlier this season, Ronaldo hit the mark of 500 league goals during a match against Al Wehda. He had scored all four goals in that fixture to earn a resounding win for his side.

Despite Cristiano Ronaldo’s brilliance, Al Nassr failed to win the Saudi Pro League title this season. Al Nassr team management even decided to sack their head coach Rudi Garcia last month. Garcia had to depart amid speculations that he had fallen out with star striker Ronaldo. Following Garcia’s removal, the Saudi club announced that Dinko Jelicic will take over as the first-team coach.