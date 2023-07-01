'If we Win 5-0 And he Didn't Score, he Comes in And Throws his Boots': Gareth Bale on Cristiano Ronaldo's Mentality

Former Real Madrid winger Gareth Bale opened up on playing alongside Cristiano Ronaldo at the Spanish club. Bale formed a formidable trio alongside Ronaldo and Karim Benzema at Real Madrid which is fondly known as BBC. The trio helped the Los Blancos win the Champions League three years in a row.

Ronaldo and Bale played 157 matches together and scored a combined tally of 41 goals during their time at the club.

The former Welsh winger revealed that Ronaldo used to get angry when he didn’t score a goal even if Real Madrid won that match 5-0.

“He was actually okay. He had his moments where for example, if we win five nil and he didn’t score, he comes in and throws his boots like he was angry. It’s like your team winning the Ryder Cup and you didn’t get a point so you are angry. He was a nice guy, we didn’t really have any problems, and he has a good mentality," Bale told Sport Bible.

There were speculations were rife about the rift between the two stars during their time together at the club. However, Bale denied all of it and said he enjoyed playing with Ronaldo and blamed media for the creating baseless rumours.

“Cristiano is an incredible player, I thoroughly enjoyed playing with him. Obviously, the media try and hype up these problems which were never there. We got on really well. He’s an incredible player and what he did for the club with the amount of goals he scored. An incredible player and he is still going now," he added.

Ronaldo spent nine years at Real Madrid and scored 450 goals in 438 matches during that time. He is currently playing at Al Nassr after joining them last season in the winter transfer window.

While Gareth Bale announced his retirement from club and international football earlier this year, bringing to an end one of the most decorated careers in British football history.

Bale, who made a record 111 appearances for Wales, led his country from the international football wilderness to two European Championships — reaching the semi-finals of Euro 2016 — and a first World Cup since 1958.