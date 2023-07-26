'Where's Ronaldo?': Fans Left Bewildered as Portuguese Superstar Left Out of Al Nassr's New Kit Reveal Video

Saudi Pro League side Al Nassr have released their new kit for the upcoming season as the Al Alami shared a video of their players sporting the brand new drip of the Saudi Arabian unit.

Nike have partnered with Al Nassr to become the official jersey manufacturer for the club and the fresh yellow drip is a clean-cut look that has impressed fans of the side. However, what left fans bemused regarding the video was the fact that star player and Nike superstar Cristiano Ronaldo did not feature in the video.

Ronaldo has been the face of sports goods manufacturer Nike ever since he broke onto the scene during his first spell with Premier League giants Manchester United.

The Portuguese superstar’s association with the American brand dates back to the year 2003 and became just the third athlete to be handed a lifetime contract by the iconic brand. And thereby, not witnessing Ronaldo in their kit unveil has left fans puzzled.

Ronaldo moved to the Saudi Pro League side following a soured relationship with Manchester United during his second spell at the club. Ronaldo dropped a bombshell of an interview with British news personality Piers Morgan in which he went on to blast the manner in which the English side was run and took a dig at the club’s Dutch manager Erik ten Hag.

Following the whirlwind interview, Ronaldo was let go by United and decided to join the cash-rich nation’s ambitious football project.

The Saudi Arabian clubs have managed to rope in a plethora of big-name footballers this window such as Karim Benzema, N’Golo Kante, Ruen Neves, Kalidou Koulibaly and Roberto Firmino to name a few and look to further their standing in world football.

Al Nassr have strengthened their side with the addition of big-ticket player names such as Marcelo Brovich of Croatia, Seko Fofana from RC Lens and Ronaldo’s former Manchester United teammate Alex Telles to their ranks.

The team played out a 0-0 draw against Ligue 1 champions PSG on Tuesday during their pre-season tour of Japan.