Cristiano Ronaldo Rubbishes Reports Of Break-Up-Related Contract With Georgina Rodriguez

There is reportedly a secret contract between Cristiano Ronaldo and his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez to deal with a situation after a breakup. As per the alleged agreement, the star couple will share their property and bank balance if they ever part ways with each other, a report by TV Guia claimed.

After the report came to light, Ronaldo himself rubbished all the claims about the break-up-related agreement, highlighting the bonding between him and Georgina.

ALSO READ| ‘No Extension Mentioned’, Says Kylian Mbappe Amid PSG Contract Bombshell

During the launch event of his new water brand, Ursu9, Ronaldo gave clarity about his relationship with Georgina, pledging to be with her always. “I will always be with her and she with me. The two of us are much stronger together,” the Al Nassr captain said, as quoted by Mundo Deportivo.

Ronaldo further underlined the support that the Portuguese star has got from his family. He also opened up about Georgina’s involvement in all his businesses.

“My family always stands by me. Gio supports me in all of my endeavours, and I do the same for her. She is succeeding, and I am wholeheartedly supporting her,” Ronaldo explained.

These comments well and truly dispelled the claims about any crack in Ronaldo and Georgina’s long-term relationship.

Ronaldo and Georgina Rodrigues have been in a happy relationship since 2016 when the Portuguese international was enjoying the prime of his career at Real Madrid. The footballer crossed paths with Georgina at a Gucci store, where the Spanish model used to work as a sales assistant.

The pair are bringing up five kids, two of whom are Georgina’s biological children. Ronaldo and Georgina were blessed with their first biological daughter Alana Martina in 2017.

ALSO READ| Kylian Mbappe Future in Major Doubt After Refusal to Extend PSG Contract

Earlier, a report by an anonymous Arabian publication claimed that Ronaldo’s mother Dolores has turned to black magic and witchcraft in a bid to make her son break up with Georgina Rodrigues. The allegation caught the attention of Ronaldo’s sister Katia Aveiro, who immediately hit back the claims, saying that the culprits behind it “would not go unpunished.”

“I’ll finish this so that whoever had the wonderful idea of publishing this won’t let it stay this way. My mother is about 70 years old. She is no longer in good health condition. She has already been through a lot in this life to support her children,” Katia said

Ronaldo and his family are currently living in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. They jetted off to the Gulf nation in January this year after the Portuguese forward signed a new contract with Al Nassr.