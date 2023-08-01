Cristiano Ronaldo Scripts History, Scores Record-Breaking Headed Goal to Help Al Nassr Register a Sensational Win

Cristiano Ronaldo has scripted history with a sensational headed goal in the Arab Club Champions Club match between Al Nassr and US Monastir at the King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh on Tuesday. Al Nassr registered a sensational 4-1 win in the group stage match as Ronaldo scored the second goal which helped his team take the lead at the crucial moment in the game.

Ronaldo, who hasn’t scored a goal in the last few matches, netted one through a brilliant header to register the record for most headed goals in football history. He surpassed German legend Gerd Muller’s tally of 144 header goals.

Most official headed goals in football history

Cristiano Ronaldo - 145 Gerd Muller - 144 Carlos Santillana - 125 Pele - 124

Meanwhile, it was the straight 22 season where the five-time Ballon d’Or got his name on the scoresheet.

It was Talisca who opened the scoring for Al Nassr at 42nd minute the in the crucial clash after their goalless draw in the last match against Al Shabab. However, in the second half, US Monastir bounced back courtesy of Ali Lajami’s own goal. Ronaldo helped Al Nassr regain the lead with a sensational header in the 74th minute. They netted a couple of goals in the final minutes to register a comprehensive win.

Al Nassr signed Croatia midfielder Marcelo Brozović this season from Inter Milan in a transfer reportedly valued at 18 million euros ($20 million). They are close to signing another star player Sadio Mane from Bayern Munich in the coming days. Mane joined Munich last season but his time didn’t go as planned in Munich after a successful stint with Liverpool.

Al Nassr will have its FIFA ban on registering new players lifted when it settles a debt with Leicester, soccer’s governing body said earlier this month.

Al Nassr was ordered to pay English club Leicester 460,000 euros ($513,000) plus annual interest of 5% in an October 2021 ruling by a FIFA-appointed judge at its players’ status committee.

Leicester filed the complaint in April 2021 because of unpaid additional clauses due from the 18 million euros ($20 million) sale of Nigeria forward Ahmed Musa in 2018.