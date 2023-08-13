'Second Best Player in History': Cristiano Ronaldo 'Trolled' by Rival After Posting Picture on Instagram

Cristiano Ronaldo has won his first piece of silverware since 2021 following his highly publicised move to Saudi Pro League club Al-Nassr in December last year. Ronaldo, widely regarded as one of the greatest ever to have played the game, scored twice in a dramatic turnaround for his club in the final of Arab Club Champions on Saturday for a 2-1 win over Al-Hilal.

It was Ronaldo who converted a spot kick against Al-Shorta earlier this week to fire Al-Nassr to a 1-0 win and into the final of the tournament.

Ronaldo has been the cynosure of all eyes since arriving at the Arabian club and been in top form having scored six times in five successive matches now.

It’s a testament to his popularity that Ronaldo is regularly asked by players of his rival clubs to pose for photographs.

So it wasn’t a surprise when Al-Shorta’s Ahmed Zero asked the football icon for a picture with him and the Portuguese obliged.

So far so good.

However, it was what happened after Ahmed uploaded the photograph that created a stir among Instagram users.

Ahmed captioned his picture with Ronaldo as “With the second best player in history."

The caption did what it was intended for.

Fans began wondering who Ahmed was referring to as the best then. Naturally, a certain name began popping up continuously in the comments section: Lionel Messi.

Ronaldo shared an epic rivalry with Messi during their time in La Liga where they played for Real Madrid and FC Barcelona respectively. The duo would score for fun at the club and international level, hogging all the top honours including the Ballon D’or award.

Meanwhile, Al Nassr will be worried after Ronaldo was stretchered off with an injury following his twin goals that sealed the title. The 38-year-old suffered the injury in the second period of extra time, a couple of days before Al Nassr are to begin their Saudi Pro League campaign against Al Ettifaq.