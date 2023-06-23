Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo Hilariously Asks Cameraman to Not Zoom Too Much on His Wrinkles

Cristiano Ronaldo might be in his late 30s but the global football icon refuses to slow down as his goal-scoring spree continues, both at the club and international level. Recently, he became the first man to play in 200 matches at international level when he scored the winner in Portugal’s 1-0 triumph over Iceland.

The goal was Ronaldo’s 123rd of international career. “So happy. It’s that kind of moment that you never expect to do it, 200 caps. For me it’s an unbelievable achievement. Of course, to score the winning goal, it’s even more special," said the five-time Ballon d’Or winner after the match.

Now plying his trade for Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr, a video of the 38-year-old has emerged in which he can be seen joking about his wrinkles while asking the cameraman to not focus too closely on his face.

“Not too close, eh! Too many wrinkles," said Ronaldo in a light-hearted exchange with the cameraman while fulfilling his media duties.

The effect of age might be visible on his face but there’s no stopping Ronaldo on the field as he continues to find the back of the net on regular basis.

Following his acrimonious exit from Manchester United last year, he joined Saudi club Al-Nassr and has scored 14 goals in 19 appearances for them so far.

Ronaldo is not thinking about retirement having said in 2022 that he hopes to play in his 40s even though admitting there aren’t many years left in his playing career.

Ronaldo was honoured by Guinness World Records ahead of his 200th international appearance which came nearly 20 years after he made his debut for Portugal.

Currently, he’s on a vacation with his family.

Ronaldo will have several superstars for company when the next season of Saudi Pro League kicks off with he likes of Karim Benzema, N’Golo Kante among others recently signing lucrative contracts.