Cristiano Ronaldo’s Indecent Behaviour on Pitch May Land Him in Trouble, Warns Saudi Lawyer

Cristiano Ronaldo’s spell in Saudi Arabia has not been a smooth joyride since he shifted his base to the country, joining Al-Nassr after the Qatar World Cup last year. Now, a lawyer of the Gulf nation has slammed Ronaldo referring to his indecent gesture towards the opposition fans after Al Nassr’s disappointing 2-0 loss to Al-Hilal earlier on April 19. The match was really eventful for Ronaldo, but not in a pleasant way. The Portuguese forward got involved in an on-field altercation with Al-Halil’s Gustavo Cuellar and then had to digest whistles and taunts from the away supporters. After the crowd started pulling his leg with the name of Lionel Messi, Ronaldo apparently pointed at his genitals while making his way into the tunnel.

#الهلال_النصرلست متابعة للشأن الرياضي حتى ولو استفز جمهور الهلال #رونالدولم يوفّق في الرد عليهم السلوك الصادر من #رونالدو يعتبر جريمةفعل فاضح علني وهي من الجرائم المستوجبةللتوقيف ، والإبعاد ( الترحيل ) إذا وقعت من أجنبي لذا سنتقدم بعريضة للنيابة العامة بهذا الشأن pic.twitter.com/qnyDJZJKS0 — Prof. Nouf Bint Ahmed (@NoufPoet) April 18, 2023

According to the lawyer, Ronaldo can face serious legal issues due to his unacceptable behaviour. The person shared a clip of Ronaldo’s act on Twitter and wrote, “I do not follow sports. Even if the crowd provoked Ronaldo, he should know how to react to it. Cristiano’s action is a crime. An obscene conduct in public is one of the offences that can lead to an arrest and deportation if it is performed by a foreign national.”

Cristiano Ronaldo has already broken the law of the Middle Eastern country. The former Real Madrid star is residing with his partner Georgina Rodrigues while living with someone from the opposite sex without marrying each other is a crime in Saudi Arabia.

Keeping aside his personal life, Ronaldo is still on the hunt for his maiden trophy with his new club. Following the defeat against Al-Hilal, Al-Nassr lost their top spot to Al-Ittihad in the Saudi Pro League. They are currently occupying the second spot in the table with 53 points in 24 matches.

Ronaldo’s dream to win the King Cup of Champions has also come to an end with Al-Nassr falling short of Al-Wehda in the semi-final on April 24. It was a quiet day for Ronaldo on the pitch, but he put his leg into another controversy. The Al-Nassr captain was seen engaging in a verbal spat with his own coaching unit after the side’s 1-0 defeat. While winning a silverware remains a too-far bridge to cross, Ronaldo has already scored 11 goals in 14 appearances in the Al-Nassr colours across all competitions.

