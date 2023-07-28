Cristiano Ronaldo's Move To Al-Nassr Was About 'Money' And Not 'Passion' Says ex-Al-Hilal Striker Ighalo

Former Al-Hilal striker Odion Ighalo took to the media as he lambasted Cristiano Ronaldo’s intentions for moving to Saudi Arabia.

In an interview with OmaSportsTV, Ighalo said, “When you are young, yes, you play for passion. Back then, you don’t care about money. But at my age, I am in the final stretch of my career, I don’t know if it will be one, two years or when God will tell it to stop.

“I know it won’t be more than three years. I’ve played for passion all my life, now it’s for money. I’m not one of those players who come and say: ‘I play for passion’. Brother, it’s money. At the end of the day, it’s money.

Ighalo questioned whether Ronaldo is still playing football out of pure passion, considering the significant earnings Ronaldo has accumulated throughout his career.

Cristiano Ronaldo parted ways with Manchester United late last year and completed a move to Saudi Arabia side Al-Nassr on a free transfer.

The 38-year-old signed a deal with Al-Nassr until 2025 and is said to be on the biggest contract in football history. According to AFP, his contract is worth £177 million ($215 million) per year.

Cristiano Ronaldo is also expected to play a role in Saudi Arabia’s bid to host the 2030 FIFA World Cup. As per AFP, this will earn him an additional £177 million on top of the money guaranteed to him by his Al-Nassr contract.

“Is Ronaldo still playing out of passion? Ronaldo has earned 100 times more than I have in my entire life and yet he went to Saudi Arabia. Did he do that out of passion? It’s for money, bro."

The 34-year-old Ighalo is currently a free agent after his contract with Saudi Arabia club Al-Hilal ended in May.

The Nigerian was very candid about the reason as to why players such as himself move to Saudi Arabia, stating that financial security is a huge factor.

He said “I said if security is guaranteed, good coverage is assured and better officiating. Of course, [I will play].

“I have played in the league before, and it will be a great privilege for me to play again for another six months or one year before I end my career”

Foreign players have been playing in Saudi Arabia for many years now. But it was Cristiano Ronaldo’s move to Al-Nassr at the turn of the year that saw the Arab country come under the spotlight.

A clutch of players have moved to Saudi Arabia this summer, with the latest being Jordan Henderson. The likes of Karim Benzema, N’Golo Kante, Ruben Neves, and Roberto Firmino have also moved to the country in this transfer window.