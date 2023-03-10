Crystal Palace vs Manchester City Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Premier League 2022-23 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Manchester City will look to cut the gap on table toppers Arsenal to two points when they take the field on Saturday in Premier League. Manchester City, in their next encounter, will take on Crystal Palace.

The Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Manchester City will be played at the Selhurst Park Stadium in London. In their first leg meeting, the Pep Guardiola-coached side had emerged victorious by four goals to nil. The defending Premier League champions will now head into the game after winning their last two matches. After bagging 58 points from 26 matches, Manchester City are now placed in second position in the Premier League standings.

Meanwhile, Crystal Palace have not succeeded in claiming a victory yet in 2023. Patrick Vieira’s men have been winless in their last 10 games across all competitions.

Ahead of the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Manchester City, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the Premier League 2022-23 match between Crystal Palace and Manchester City be played?

The Premier League 2022-23 match between Crystal Palace and Manchester City will take place on March 11, Saturday.

Where will the Premier League 2022-23 match Crystal Palace vs Manchester City be played?

The match between Crystal Palace and Manchester City will be played at the Selhurst Park Stadium in London.

What time will the Premier League 2022-23 match Crystal Palace vs Manchester City begin?

The match between Crystal Palace and Manchester City will begin at 11:00 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Crystal Palace vs Manchester City match?

Crystal Palace vs Manchester City match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Crystal Palace vs Manchester City match?

Crystal Palace vs Manchester City match will be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar.

Crystal Palace vs Manchester City Possible Starting XI:

Crystal Palace Predicted Starting Line-up: Vicente Guaita, Nathaniel Clyne, Joachim Andersen, Marc Guehi, Tyrick Mitchell, Albert Sambi Lokonga, Will Hughes, Jordan Ayew, Michael Olise, Eberechi Eze, Wilfried Zaha

Manchester City Predicted Starting Line-up: Eederson Moraes, Kyle Walker, Manuel Akanji, Ruben Dias, Nathan Ake, Rodri, Ilkay Gundogan, Bernardo Silva, Kevin De Bruyne, Jack Grealish, Erling Haaland

