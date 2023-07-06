David de Gea Posts Cryptic Tweet Even as Manchester United Future Remains Unsure

Manchester United’s shot-stopper, David de Gea posted a juggling emoji on his Twitter handle today.

‍♂️— David de Gea (@D_DeGea) July 6, 2023

The Spaniard, who is still under negotiations for a new contract. But the club might be looking at another direction with Internazionale keeper, Andre Onana rumoured to make the switch to Manchester.

Manchester United will proceed with new verbal bid for André Onana. Conversations will continue with Inter as opening bid worth €40m plus €5m add-ons has been rejected. #MUFCOnana’s position is clear: prepared to accept Man United if the two clubs will agree on fee. pic.twitter.com/51g69p3Q7g — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 6, 2023

Onana is coming off a Champions League final appearance for Internazionale and used to be Ten Hag’s keeper for Ajax.

De Gea is the final member who remains from Sir Alex Ferguson’s tenure as Manchester United’s manager. His trophy haul with the club consists of 1 Premier League title, 1 FA Cup, 2 English League Cups and a Europa League trophy as well.

The keeper has been one of the positives for the club ever since Sir Alex Ferguson left the club and the club not being able to recreate their domination within the English top-flight league.

The shot-stopper has won the Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year award for four times which is a record at the club matched by Cristiano Ronaldo.

Current manager, Erik Ten Hag mentioned the need for competition within the squad which could indicate the signing of a keeper either as a replacement or as competition for the squad.

Ten Hag confirms plan to sign new GK to create competition, as revealed months ago: “De Gea will stwy but I will not say he’ll always be my N1 GK”, tells Times.“I say this because in a club like #MUFC there must be competition always, in all positions”, ten Hag added. pic.twitter.com/h0DtRkuauj — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 29, 2023

Despite winning the Premier League Golden Glove award for the 2022-2023 season, the keeper has come under massive criticism due to the errors committed by him which lead to the loss of the match. The knock-out game against Sevilla in the Europa League, where he made a bad pass to Maguire which led to the defender losing the ball and opposition striker Youssef En-Nesyri scoring the goal.