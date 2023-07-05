Declan Rice Set To Move To Arsenal After 105 Million Euro Deal With West Ham

Arsenal and West Ham United have finalised terms over a 105 million euro deal for English midfielder Declan Rice, according to Farbizio Romano, on Monday.

Arsenal’s third offer to the club of 100 million euros plus 5 million euros in add-ons seems to have done the trick for the Gunners, as they beat Manchester City, who were willing to offer 90 million euros to the Hammers, to sign the highly sought-after Englishman.

Declan Rice to Arsenal, here we go! Deal in place between Arsenal & West Ham and Gunners sign their top target. 🚨🔴⚪️ #AFC£100m plus £5m add ons. It’s the most expensive signing ever for Arsenal and most expensive English player ever. Arteta & Edu, crucial to make it happen. pic.twitter.com/w0OApXoTwD — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 4, 2023

According to a Guardian report, the guaranteed portion of the fee is expected to be paid by Arsenal in three instalments over the next 24 months. There seemed to have been an inclination for the Gunners to spread the same payment over a longer period of five years. But, they settled for West Ham’s demands to secure their top target for this summer.

The offer makes Rice the most expensive signing ever for Arsenal, topping Nicolas Pepe’s 72 million euro deal in 2019.

Rice now also becomes the most expensive English player ever, as he edges out the likes of Manchester City’s Jack Grealish, who joined Manchester City in 2021 in the first £100m plus deal in Premier League history.

Mikel Arteta-led Arsenal are definitely not fighting their urge to splurge in this summer transfer market, having also bought German striker Kai Havertz for a whopping 65 million pounds last week, as they prepare for another title challenge this upcoming season.

Rice is expected to bring some much-needed physicality and leadership to the midfield with his defensive awareness, combativeness and ball-carrying ability.

Arsenal’s hunt for talent is not over yet though, as the Gunners are still in the market for yet another midfielder. Arteta seems to have his eyes set on 19-year-old Southampton midfielder Roméo Lavia, who is keenly sought after by various other clubs such as Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United currently.

Despite Liverpool’s growing confidence regarding signing the Belgian youngster in recent weeks, Arsenal seem unfazed and remain in hot pursuit. Bringing in Lavia would enable the club to undergo a complete overhaul of their midfield and let go of Thomas Partey as well, who has been struggling to find consistency.