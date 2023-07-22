Denmark vs China Live FIFA Women’s World Cup: How to Watch Denmark vs China Coverage on TV And Online

Denmark football team will start their FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 campaign with a match against China on Saturday. The Group D fixture between Denmark and China is scheduled to be played at the NIB Park in Perth. Denmark and China are placed in Group D along with England and Haiti. The outcome of the match between Denmark and China is expected to play a crucial role in determining the knockout berths. With England earning the favourites’ tag and Haiti having little chance to qualify for the next stage, the winner of Saturday’s fixture will certainly get a boost in the run-up to the knockouts.

The Danish side will be making their first Women’s World Cup appearance since 2007. China, on the other hand, will be aiming to claim their maiden victory in the Women’s World Cup opener for the first time since 2007.

When will the Denmark vs China, FIFA Women’s World Cup match be played?

The Denmark vs China, FIFA Women’s World Cup match will be played on Saturday, July 22.

Where will the Denmark vs China, FIFA Women’s World Cup match be played?

The Denmark vs China, FIFA Women’s World Cup match will be played at the NIB Park in Perth.

What time will the Denmark vs China, FIFA Women’s World Cup match be played?

The Denmark vs China, FIFA Women’s World Cup match will start at 5:30 pm IST.

How to live stream Denmark vs China, FIFA Women’s World Cup match?

The Denmark vs China, FIFA Women’s World Cup match will be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

How to watch Denmark vs China, FIFA Women’s World Cup match on TV?

The Denmark vs China, FIFA Women’s World Cup match will be televised live in India on DD Sports.

What are the probable XIs of Denmark vs China FIFA Women’s World Cup match?

Denmark probable XI: Lene Christensen, Rikke Sevecke, Stine Ballisager, Simone Boye, Katrine Veje, Josefine Hasbo, Karen Holmgaard, Kathrine Moller Kuhl, Janni Thomsen, Nicoline Sorensen, Pernille Harder

China probable XI: Xu Huan, Li Mengwen, Dou Jiaxing, Yao Wei, Chen Qiaozhu, Wang Shuang, Zhang Rui, Yao Lingwei, Zhang Linyan, Wang Shanshan, Lou Jiahui