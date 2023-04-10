CHANGE LANGUAGE
DFB Pokal: RB Leipzig Drawn Against Freiburg in Semis, Stuttgart to Play Eintracht Frankfurt
1-MIN READ

DFB Pokal: RB Leipzig Drawn Against Freiburg in Semis, Stuttgart to Play Eintracht Frankfurt

Published By: Vivek Ganapathy

Associated Press

Last Updated: April 10, 2023, 10:43 IST

Berlin, Germany

Leipzig's Timo Werner, center, celebrates with his teammates after scoring to 1-0 during the quarterfinal DFB Cup soccer match between RB Leipzig and Borussia Dortmund at the Red Bull Arena in Leipzig, Germany, Wednesday April 5, 2023.

Leipzig's Timo Werner, center, celebrates with his teammates after scoring to 1-0 during the quarterfinal DFB Cup soccer match between RB Leipzig and Borussia Dortmund at the Red Bull Arena in Leipzig, Germany, Wednesday April 5, 2023. (Jan Woitas/dpa via AP)

German Cup holders Leipzig will take on Freiburg in the final four of the tournament, while Eintracht Frankfurt are scheduled to visit Stuttgart in the other semifinal

German Cup holder Leipzig will take on Freiburg in the semifinals in a rematch of last year’s final after the draw was made Sunday.

Freiburg will host the game either May 2 or 3. Freiburg stunned Bayern Munich 2-1 in their quarterfinal game on Tuesday and Leipzig beat Borussia Dortmund 2-0 on Wednesday.

Leipzig beat Freiburg to win the cup on penalties last year following a 1-1 draw after extra time.

Stuttgart hosts Eintracht Frankfurt in the other game. Stuttgart beat second-tier Nuremberg in the quarterfinals and Frankfurt knocked out Union Berlin.

The final is on June 3 at the Olympiastadion in Berlin.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
first published:April 10, 2023, 10:43 IST
last updated:April 10, 2023, 10:43 IST