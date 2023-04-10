DFB Pokal: RB Leipzig Drawn Against Freiburg in Semis, Stuttgart to Play Eintracht Frankfurt

German Cup holder Leipzig will take on Freiburg in the semifinals in a rematch of last year’s final after the draw was made Sunday.

Freiburg will host the game either May 2 or 3. Freiburg stunned Bayern Munich 2-1 in their quarterfinal game on Tuesday and Leipzig beat Borussia Dortmund 2-0 on Wednesday.

Leipzig beat Freiburg to win the cup on penalties last year following a 1-1 draw after extra time.

Stuttgart hosts Eintracht Frankfurt in the other game. Stuttgart beat second-tier Nuremberg in the quarterfinals and Frankfurt knocked out Union Berlin.

The final is on June 3 at the Olympiastadion in Berlin.

