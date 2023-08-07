CHANGE LANGUAGE
Diego Simeone's Son Giuliano Seriously Injured, Taken Off the Field in Ambulance
1-MIN READ

Diego Simeone's Son Giuliano Seriously Injured, Taken Off the Field in Ambulance

Published By: Ritayan Basu

Associated Press

Last Updated: August 07, 2023, 12:01 IST

Madrid, Spain

Giuliano Simeone sustained a serious leg injury and had to be taken off the field in an ambulance.

Giuliano Simeone, son of Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone, was taken off the field in an ambulance after sustaining a serious leg injury while playing for Spanish club Alaves on Sunday.

Giuliano Simeone was fouled from behind in Alaves’ friendly game against Burgos. The 20-year-old forward stayed down with players from both teams calling for help after seeing the apparent injury to his left foot.

An ambulance came onto the field, and fans and players applauded as the player was driven away. The game, which was nearing its end, was called off.

Alaves did not immediately give any more detail on the injury.

Giuliano Simeone was set to make his first-division debut with Alaves this season. He played for Zaragoza in the second tier last season.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - Associated Press)
