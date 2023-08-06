Durand Cup 2023: 10-man East Bengal Held 2-2 by Spirited Bangladesh Army

East Bengal were held to a 2-2 draw by Bangladesh Army in a group A match of the 132nd Durand Cup at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on Sunday.

Javier Siverio and Saul Crespo’s first-half goals were cancelled by late strikes from Sahariar Emon and Meraj Pradhan.

East Bengal started the game with much tenacity. In the 5th minute itself, Saul Crespo threaded a defence-splitting pass from the centre-line for Naorem Mahesh on the left flank. He whizzed in a cross as Javier Siverio managed to turn the ball into the back of the net only for the referee to deem it to be illegal. Siverio had handled the ball en route to the net.

Bangladesh Army looked far more combative than what they showcased in their opening clash of the tournament, in which they lost 0-5 to Mohun Bagan.

With Bangladesh defenders clearing any stray ball their way, Carles Cuadrat decided to swap his wingers with Nandhakumar Sekar reaping the benefit of playing on the left.

In the 32nd minute, Nishu Kumar was dragged down to the floor forcing the referee to point to the spot. Two minutes and an argument later, Crespo stepped up to slot the ball in the left corner of the net from the penalty.

In the 37th minute, Siverio slipped in 16-year-old Guite Vanlalpeka, with only the keeper to beat but the youngster could not find the back of the net.

East Bengal doubled their lead when in added time of the first half when Harnmanjot Khabra’s cross from the right was turned in by a powerful header by Siverio.

After the restart, East Bengal resumed their attacks on the front foot. In the 59th minute, Mahesh managed to get past his marker as his cross was smashed just wide by Siverio.

East Bengal were less than sharp in most of their challenges throughout but in the 67th minute, Nishu Kumar saw red and managed to elbow an opponent at the halfway line. Protest from the Bangladesh Army team meant the fourth official communicate the offence to the referee, who in turn, gave the East Bengal defender his marching orders.

Bangladesh Army tried to capitalise on the man advantage but East Bengal dug deep to keep them at bay.

Till the 88th minute.

Md Sahariar Emon latched on to a stray ball being bounced around the East Bengal defence with a stunning left-footed that curled past Prabhsukhan Singh Gill and into the bottom corner.

Again in added time after 90, East Bengal conceded.

Sahariar ran after a long clearance from the keeper and eventually forced a turnover from Khabra in the East Bengal penalty box. He passed it to Md Mamun Mollah, whose shot was saved by Gill in goal as the ball trickled to Meraj Pradhan. His shot too was saved at first by Gill but eventually was turned in to end the match level.