Durand Cup 2023: Chennaiyin FC Sink Tribhuvan Army 3-0 to Reach Quarterfinals

Chennaiyin FC became the first team to qualify for the knockouts of the 132nd edition of the Durand Cup with their 3-0 win over Nepal’s Tribhuvan Army FC in the Group E fixture which was played at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium on Monday.

Chennaiyin’s Farukh Chaoudhary opened the scoring for the team from Tamil Nadu before Rahim Ali doubled the advantage as he converted a spot kick in the 40th minute. Returning fan favourite Rafael Crivellaro put the result beyond any doubt as he netted late in the second period of the game to give the side from Madras a comprehensive win.

Chennaiyin FC have six points from two matches and top the group, which guarantees an automatic qualification place into the knockouts.

Chennaiyin Head Coach Owen Coyle named an unchanged starting lineup that got the better of Hyderabad FC while Tribhuvan Army FC manager K.C Megh Raj named one change to the starting lineup from the previous match with Basant Jimba coming in for Suroj Basnet.

Chennaiyin FC pressed hard from the start, giving no time for the Nepal side to settle and as a result dominated possession of the ball. They could have scored inside the first ten minutes with Connor Shields setting up Choudhary but the latter’s effort went over the crossbar.

Shields missed a chance from the very next move. Wing Backs Aakash Sangwan and K. Ajith Kumar were playing high up the field and swinging in good-quality crosses.

The Marina Machans broke the deadlock in the 22nd minute from a good combination move by Shields and Choudhary. Farukh converted the cutback from Shields past Nepal goalkeeper Bikesh Kuthu. Chennai continued to retain possession and attack the Tribhuvan box continuously. Jordan Murray was fouled inside the penalty area by midfielder Sudil Rai, resulting in a penalty for Chennaiyim. The spot kick was converted by Ali giving a two-goal advantage for the team from South India.

The best chance in the half for Tribhuvan Army came late into the half as Basant Jimba caught goalkeeper Debjit Majumder out of position, but his chipped attempt went wide of the mark.

Chennaiyin continued to play in the same manner as coach Coyle brought in the changes to freshen up the lineup. Their high pressing forced mistakes out of the Tribhuvan side as the Machans looked to increase the score line.

The best chance of the half came for the Nepal side as their captain Nawayug Shrestha forced Debajit Majumder to a good save. The Nepal side did a good job by not conceding in the second half but their resilience was broken in the 84th minute. Brazilian Crivellaro applied the finishing touches to score the third goal for the side from Chennai and confirmed their place in the knockouts.