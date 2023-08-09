Durand Cup 2023: Delhi FC and Tribhuvan Army FC Share Spoils in 1-1 Stalemate

I League side Delhi FC and Nepal’s Tribhuvan Army FC played out a 1-1 draw in a Group E fixture of the 132nd Durand Cup played at the SAI Stadium in Kokrajhar on Wednesday.

Tribhuvan Army FC’s Dinesh Henjan scored his side’s only goal of the encounter while Girish Khosla netted the equalizer late in the game for Delhi.

The draw proved to be Delhi’s second in the prestigious tournament as they take the top spot in Group E.

Delhi FC started the first period of the game on the front foot but it was the team from Nepal that created the first chance of the game. A fine team move on the right side saw Sudil Rai getting free but his shot was saved well on the near post by Delhi goalkeeper Pawan Kumar.

Delhi were more organized on the field while the side from Nepal relied on long passes. Himanshu Jangra’s free-kick was brilliantly tipped onto the post by Nepal keeper Bikesh Kuthu.

Both sides lacked creativity in the final stretch which led to the lack of clear-cut opportunities. Tribhuvan Army took the lead in the 39th minute through a mistake by Delhi FC goalkeeper Pawan Kumar. The Delhi custodian spilt a cross from Tribhuvan skipper Nawayug Shrestha which fell for Kamal Bahadur Thapa. He provided the assist for Dinesh Henjan who had to just divert the ball inside the goal.

Delhi responded well after conceding and had some coordinated attacks, but the Tribhuvan defence held on and thwarted the dangers to maintain their lead at heading into halftime.

Delhi boss Surinder Singh brought in Fahad Temuri and Girik Khosla to spice up the forward lines in the second period of the fixture at the SAI Stadium.

And the men from Delhi started the second half with the intent of finding the equalizer but it was Tribhuvan who had the first shot on target in the half. They forced a double save out of Pawan Kumar to keep the score line intact. Delhi continued to pile the pressure on the Tribhuvan side but the Nepali unit were organized in defence and did not give forwards Bali Gagandeep and Himanshu Jangra any space inside the box.

This forced the side from Delhi to make attempts from outside the box which did not yield much results. Girik Khosla had a chance to equalize before the hour mark but he fluffed his shot from a cross from Fahad Temuri. Tribhuvan were content to play on the counterattack as they kept frustrating the Delhi FC attack with some last-ditch defending.

Bikesh Kuthu was also in fine form under the bar making some fine saves. Delhi FC finally broke the resilient Army side in the 88th minute. Fahad Temuri fired in a low cross from the left which was met well by substitute Kuntal Pakira. His shot beat the keeper but hit the crossbar and the rebound was bundled in by Girish Khosla.

Delhi FC pushed for a late winner but in the end, both teams shared a point each.