Durand Cup 2023 Final: Emami East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant in Historic Kolkata Derby

The Kolkata derby between Emami East Bengal and Mohun Bagan Super Giant has been played out many a time before, be it on the Kolkata maidans or the hallowed field at Saltlake Stadium. Yet the final of the 132nd edition of the Durand Cup, to be played at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on Sunday exudes a different emotion.

For the record, Mohun Bagan and East Bengal are been the most successful teams in the history of the oldest football tournament in Asia, winning the Durand Cup 16 times each. One will edge ahead of the other on Sunday.

The two Kolkata sides have already faced off earlier in the group stage of the tournament with East Bengal beating Mohun Bagan 1-0 to end their four-year wait for a derby win. Nadhakumar Sekar’s long-ranger the difference.

Both have since navigated their way past strong sides in the knockouts to set up a summit clash.

This is the 14th Kolkata derby to be played in the Durand Cup final, with East Bengal winning on five occasions and Mohun Bagan in four and four times the trophies were shared by the teams with the match ending in a draw. The last of these was in 2004 when East Bengal defeated Mohun Bagan 2-1.

The last time East Bengal and Mohun Bagan faced each other in the final of a national cup tournament was back on 2 October 2010 in the Federation Cup, when the ‘Red and Gold’ brigade defeated the ‘Green and Maroon’.

East Bengal are looking at a domestic trophy win after 11 years, having won the Federation Cup in 2012.

East Bengal coach Carles Cuadrat said his team had to buckle up after an initial hiccup to make it to the final.

“After the draw with Bangladesh Army team, we talked among the team. Improved in our sessions. Then we beat Mohun Bagan. Won the Derby. Then match by match we improved and now we are in the final. It’s just the beginning of the process and I am happy," Carles Cuadrat said at the pre-match press conference.

“There are a lot of new players in the team and among foreigners I have only worked with Cleiton (Silva) in the past. So it’s just the beginning of the process. It’s really humid weather but that is for both the teams and we are ready to play the game. Last time, when East Bengal beat Mohun Bagan in consecutive two matches was in 2016. So it’s been a long time. So this time we want to give our best and try to win the trophy," Cuadrat added.

Mohun Bagan boss Juan Ferrando said he and his team were not focused in the previous Kolkata derby.

“I am happy with our performance till now. We have played some good teams like Mumbai and FC Goa. And we are going to play another good team in the final. So it will be great if we can win the trophy. We are in the preseason and I am happy with how we are progressing. For me the past is the past. Every match is different. Honestly, in the last derby, I was more focused with the AFC Cup match but now I am happy that my players have passed the group stage. And tomorrow we have an opportunity to play against a good team. It’s a good target and a good challenge for us. We will try to win the trophy," Juan Ferrando said at the pre-match press conference.

MBSG’s Hector Yuste was not in the fray before and will play his first Kolkata derby and the Spanish defender is looking forward to the final.

“I don’t mind. I just love playing football. I’ll even play keeper,” Yuste said.

“I arrived on Sunday morning. And I played. So I am happy to qualify for the next round in the AFC Cup. Yes for sure I heard about the Derby. Many people told me. It’s going to be difficult because physically we are not 100 per cent ready. But we have to enjoy that pressure. And we have to give everything in the final. We want to win and dedicate it to our fans," he added.

Borja Herrera, on the other hand, lauded the EBFC fans for their support through their resurgence.

“It was amazing to see the fans crying, in the rain,” Herrera said.

“It’s is going to be a tough game tomorrow. Both teams will try to win. It is a final. That is most important. But we will give our best on the field and definitely try to win the trophy," he added.

The 132nd Durand Cup final will be live on the Sony Sports Ten 2 channel and will be livestreamed on SonyLIV.