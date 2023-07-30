Durand Cup 2023: Free Tickets for First Game, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee to be in Attendance

The 2023 Durand Cup will kick off at Kolkata’s Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (VYBK), on Thursday, August 03, 2023, with the first Group A game scheduled on the day between the Bangladesh Army Football Team (BAFT) and reigning Indian Super League (ISL) champions, Mohun Bagan Super Giant (MBSG).

The Chief Minister of West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee has kindly consented to grace the occasion as the Chief Guest. Gen. Manoj Pande, PVSM AVSM VSM ADC, Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Aroop Biswas, Minister in Charge for Youth Services and Sports, Housing and Power, Government of West Bengal and Lt. Gen. Rana Pratap Kalita, PVSM, UYSM, AVSM, SM, VSM , General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Command, will be among the other dignitaries present.

The Local Organising Committee has also decided to distribute free tickets for the opening game and the same will be available at the Mohun Bagan club tent from Monday, July 31st, 2023, between 11 AM-6 PM and on subsequent days.

5.00 PM - Cultural programme and Opening Ceremony

5.45 PM -Kick-Off

*Gates will open at 3 PM

The Opening Ceremony

As part of the opening ceremony, a short under half an hour cultural programme, high on skill and entertainment and performed by various units of the Indian Army, has been organized by the Durand Committee leading up to kick-off. Among the highlights would be displays of indigenous sports like Kerala’s Kalaripayattu by the Madras regiment and Punjab’s Gatka by the Sikh and Punjab regiments. Thereafter post the conclusion of the cultural programme, the Hon Chief Minister, along with other dignitaries will be introduced to the two team line-ups of the first match.

The Durand Cup, which is the oldest football tournament in Asia, will be from August 3 to September 3, across three cities - Kolkata, Guwahati, and Kokrajhar.

This is the first time in the history of the Durand Cup that it will feature 24 teams, with the teams divided into six groups of four each. 19 Indian clubs and five armed forces teams from India, Nepal, and Bangladesh will participate in this edition, marking the first time in 27 years that a foreign team will join the tournament. The six group winners and the two best second-placed teams will advance to the knockout stage.

LIVE coverage of the 132nd Durand Cup 2023 will on the Sony Sports Ten 2 channels as well as be livestreamed on SonyLIV.