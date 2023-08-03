Durand Cup 2023: Liston Colaco Stars in Mohun Bagan's 5-0 Win Over Bangladesh Army

Mohun Bagan Super Giant thrashed Bangladesh Army 5-0 in the opening match of the 132nd Durand Cup at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on Thursday.

Manvir Singh, Liston Colaco, Suhail Bhat, Lalrinliana Hnamte and Kiyan Nassiri scored the goals in Mohun Bagan’s five-star win.

Mohun Bagan decided to field a mixed team in the season-opening tournament, from player of the first team and the development side that is currently also playing the Calcutta Football League (CFL) – the West Bengal state league.

Bastab Roy, in charge of the Mariners, named all-Indian starting XI with Liston and Manvir being the senior players with youngsters marshalling the defense and mid-field.

Their opponents, a collection of players from different clubs in Bangladesh, playing for the Army.

Either side started timidly, feeling their way into the game. Mohun Bagan trying to get a foot in.

In the 15th minute, Taison Singh broke down the right wing and managed to slip in Ravi Rana on the overlap, who in turn, sent in a sharp grounded cross. Suhail Bhat missed the timing of his run at the near post but Liston managed to swoop in at the end and put the ball in the back of the net.

Lalrinliana Hnamte, come the 30th minute, was brought down on the edge of the penalty box, with the referee pointing to the spot. The Bangladesh players were livid with the call but Manvir stayed cool. He stepped up and slotted the ball past the keeper to double Mohun Bagan’s lead.

Liston and Suhail were combining well in attack with Manvir doubling up in mid-field too.

In the 40th minute, Suhail got the ball on the right and he passed it on for Liston. The stylish forward produced a 360 turn to leave his marker and played Suhail in behind with a precise dink. With the keeper advancing and the defender pressuring the young striker, Suhail skillfully poked the ball into the net. He ran over to the corner flag and celebrated with a deafening SUI from the stands.

Md Mijanur Rahman was sent off for getting two yellow cards.

After the break, Mohun Bagan appeared more confident.

From a free-kick on the left flank, Mohun Bagan got their fourth. Liston sent in a sharp free-kick as Manvir provided a smart flick on, Hnamte turned the ball in from the front post in the 54th minute.

As the clock trickled down to 90, Mohun Bagan scored their fifth on the counter as Liston breaks on down the middle. His shot was palmed straight back at the feet of Kiyan, who tapped it home.