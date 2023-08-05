Durand Cup 2023: Liston Mumbai City FC Stars Pip Mohammedan SC's Youngsters 3-1

Mumbai City FC defeated Mohammedan SC 3-1 in the opening match of the 132nd Durand Cup at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on Saturday.

Rostyn Griffiths, Jorge Pereyra Diaz, Lallianzuala Chhangte scored to help Mumbai City FC as David Lalhlansanga netted the only goal for Mohammedan SC.

Des Buckingham named a strong side while Mairajuddin Wadoo opted for youth. It was the Islanders who started off in an attacking manner, with Bipin Singh ruffling the side netting in the seventh minute.

In the 12th minute, Mumbai City got the lead as Rostyn Griffiths thundered home a header from a Greg Stewart corner.

Three minutes later, Joseph Adjei saved Mohammedan with a goalmouth clearance.

Mumbai City FC doubled their lead in the 24th minute. Lallianzuala Chhangte’s cross was defended well only for Dettol Moirangthem to hand the ball to Alberto Noguera inside his own penalty box. Noguera’s snapshot was palmed away by the keeper to no avail as the looming Jorge Pereyra Diaz tapped it in.

Mumbai City showcased their lightning-fast ability to hit opponents on the counter in the 35th minute, as Stewart found Bipin Singh on the left, under pressure. In turn, he tore down the wing to find Chhangte on the opposite flank, who slid the ball into the net.

In the 41st minute, Mohammedan managed to get a goal back from a well-worked corner. A pullback found Samad Ali Mallick, who sent in a deep cross at the back post, where David Lalhlansanga headed home to get a goal back.

The Black and White brigade ended the half with renewed confidence as Mumbai City looked determined to return the favour.

After the restart, both teams looked dangerous on the counter with Chhangte and Bipin combining well for Mumbai City. The golden opportunity came to Mohammedan’s Alexis Gomez but his shot from the edge of the six-yard box was scuffed wide.

In the 65th minute, Bipin found the ball at his feet unmarked at the far post but his powerful shot hit the crossbar and bounced out.

The game flowed and ebbed naturally with coaches making multiple changes to the line-up disrupting the tempo as either reserved to the scoreline.