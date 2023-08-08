Durand Cup 2023: Noah Sadaoui’s Hat-trick Helps FC Goa Thump Shillong Lajong 6-0

Noah Sadaoui scored the second hat-trick of the tournament as FC Goa scored six past Shillong Lajong to start their campaign in style in a Group D fixture of the 132nd Durand Cup being played here at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium. This was Shillong Lajong’s second loss of the tournament. Rowllin Borges started the scoring spree for Goa as Spaniards Victor Rodriguez and Carlos Martinez scored one each.

As expected FC Goa controlled the proceedings from the start, controlling the possession in the middle. Brison Fernandes tested the Lajong goalkeeper from distance after a rebound of a corner. Noah Sadaoui was at his usual best keeping the Shillong Lajong side on their toes. The Gaurs took the lead in the 15th minute through Rowllin Borges. Brandon Fernandes’s free kick was flicked on by Devendra Murgaokar which fell on the path of Rowllin who coolly finished past goalkeeper Rajat Paul Lyngdoh. Goa scored again within five minutes, when Devendra Murgaokar was found by Brandon’s through ball. Devendra unselfishly passed the ball beyond the rushing goalkeeper to Noah Sadaoui who had to just tap the ball inside an empty net to double their advantage. Devendra Murgaokar saw his shot come back off the post minutes later denying FC Goa’s third goal. The team did not have to wait long for the third goal as Noah Sadaoui scored in the 26th minute through a left footed finish after he was found in space from a pass from Brandon. The rest of the half was played inside Shillong Lajong’s half as Goa continued to apply pressure in every attack. The score line remained the same at the end of the half. Devendra Murgaokar who had provided two assists was unfortunate as he sustained an injury and was replaced by Muhammed Nemil before the end of the lemon break.

The second half was no different as FC Goa continued to maintain possession and play attacking football. Brandon and Nemil had chances to increase the lead but it was saved by the Lajong keeper. Noah was in the thick of every action for Goa as he set up the fourth goal. He rolled the ball to left back Sanson Pereira who found substitute Victor Rodriguez Romero in the middle of the box who finished past the goalkeeper in the 68th minute. Carlos Martinez scored the fifth goal for the Gaurs in the 83rd minute. Noah’s cross was pushed away by the Lajong goalkeeper but it hit the rushing Carlos Martinez and the ball deflected into the goal. Noah Sadaoui completed a memorable match by completing his hat trick in the 86th minute. He ran free down the left and his initial shot was saved by the keeper but the rebound fell back for him which was converted with ease. Shillong Lajong could not offer anything going forward as their first attempt came in the dying minutes of the half.