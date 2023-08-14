Durand Cup 2023: Parthib Gogoi on Being at the 'Right Place at the Right Time'

Parthib Gogoi has been on the rise and recently scored his first senior hat-trick for NorthEast United FC in the Durand Cup.

Part of the now-defunct Indian Arrows set-up, the 20-year-old forward played a starring role in NEUFC’s emphatic 4-0 win over Shillong Lajong FC in their opening match of the Durand Cup campaign.

In an interview, Parthib opens up about his hat trick and his plans for the season.

EXCERPTS:

Durand Cup being a great platform for youngsters. Your views?

Yes. As you can see other teams are fielding their youngsters and some experienced players are playing in the tournament as well. It’s a very good competition to play in and it has a significant history. It’s a good stepping stone for some players who otherwise struggle to get game time and also an opportunity for some players to make the jump to the top tier of Indian football.

How are you feeling after scoring the first hat-trick of this year’s Durand Cup?

This was my first appearance in the Durand Cup. All credit goes to the coach and my teammates, who made it easy for me to score. I was only at the right place at the right time. I hope to keep scoring more and help the team.

Thoughts on this year’s Durand Cup? Your plans and target?

I’m grateful to the coach and the club for selecting me for such a prestigious competition. You can see that there are a lot of young players who have been given the chance to play and show their talents in this competition. My plans are to keep learning from each and every game, keep improving, and push the ceiling every time. My target, I would say, is to try and score in every game.

Do you feel you are a better player this season as compared to last?

I’m a young player and I’ve got a lot to learn. The coach will guide me and assess me with all his experience. I will keep giving my 100% and listen to the coaching staff and aim to keep being better than the previous day.

How has Indian football developed over the past year?

Indian Football has certainly grown and the performances of the national team, the leagues, and the quality have improved and will continue to do so every year. There’s more competition, better facilities, better access to knowledge and information, better coaches, etc. I hope to be a part of the senior national team in the near future.